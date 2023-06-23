HT Auto
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh

Ducati India has launched the Panigale V4 R in the Indian market at 69.90 lakh ex-showroom, India. The bookings of the motorcycle are now open across all Ducati dealerships. The first lot of 5 bikes has reached India, and all are sold out with deliveries commencing immediately. The Panigale V4 R is one of the several launches the manufacturer had planned for 2023. The Panigale V4 R is the higher-spec version of the standard Panigale V4. It gets several mechanical upgrades and a new livery.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 14:57 PM
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.

The heart of the Panigale V4 R is the new 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R. It has a redline of 16,500 rpm in sixth gear whereas in other gears, the redline is restricted to 16,000 rpm. The engine is capable of producing 215 bhp at 15,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 111.3 Nm at 12,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

If equipped with the full racing exhaust, the power is boosted to 233 bhp at 15,500 rpm and peak torque output is increased to 118 Nm at 12,250 rpm. The racing exhaust decreases the dry weight from 172 kg to 167 kg.

Also Read : 2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know

Suspension duties are performed by 43mm Ohlins NPX 25/30 front forks and Ohlins TTX 36 rear mono-shock. Both are fully adjustable. Braking duties are performed by twin 320 mm discs in the front with Brembo Monobloc Stylema M4.30 callipers with four pistons and at the rear, there is a 245mm single rotor with a two-piston calliper.

Being a Ducati, there is an exhaustive list of electronics packages. The Panigale V4 R is equipped with Traction Control, Ride by Wire, Riding Modes, Engine Brake Control, Power modes, cornering ABS, launch control, wheelie control, slide control and a lot more. There is a TFT screen on offer as well that can be used to control various functions of the motorcycle.

The Panigale V4 R can produce up to 233 bhp
The Panigale V4 R can produce up to 233 bhp
The Panigale V4 R can produce up to 233 bhp
The Panigale V4 R can produce up to 233 bhp

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The Panigale V4 R is the closest production motorcycle to a competition race bike ever. It’s the only Ducati that adopts technology and learnings from Ducati’s success in the MotoGP and WorldSBK Championship. The first lot of 5 bikes reached India and got sold out in no time which is a testament to Ducati’s legacy when it comes to superbikes. Today, the tickets for the first-ever MotoGP race in India went live and it’s the perfect day to launch this special Panigale V4R edition!"

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Ducati Panigale V4 R
