HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Ducati Monster Sp Launched: 5 Things To Know

2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know

In January, Ducati announced that they will be launching 9 new motorcycles in the Indian market. Since then, the brand has launched some motorcycles but the latest motorcycle to enter India is the Monster SP. It can be considered a track-focused version of the Monster. Here are five things that one should know about the Ducati Monster SP.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2023, 20:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Upgraded hardware

Being a track-focused version of the Monster, Ducati has updated the hardware components of the motorcycle. It now comes with Fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins upside-down forks in the front and a fully adjustable Öhlins rear shock absorber. There is also a steering damper. The braking duties are now done by 320 mm discs in the front with Monobloc Stylema calipers and sintered brake pads.

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Engine

The engine is the 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine that puts out 109 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of maximum torque 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The valve clearance is scheduled at every 30,000 km whereas the maintenance intervals are 15,000 km or 24 months.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Monster (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Monster
₹12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Aprilia Tuono 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono 660
659 cc | Manual
₹13.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Rs 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Rs 660
659 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Supersport 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Supersport 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Tiger 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 900
888 cc
₹13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Cosmetic upgrades

There are also some cosmetic changes between the standard Monster and Monster SP. The SP gets a MotoGP-inspired livery along with blacked-out parts and a passenger seat cowl. However, the projector headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamp is still the same. The turn indicators are integrated into the muscular fuel tank and there is a small compact flyscreen as well.

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Features

Being a Ducati, the Monster SP is equipped with a lot of features. There is 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, riding modes, Cornering ABS, DTC, DWC, Launch Control and DQS.

Also Read : Omelette on a Ducati! Video of bizarre recipe goes viral online

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Price and rivals

Ducati Monster SP is priced at 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) without any options. It rivals the BMW F 900 R, Triumph Street Triple RS and Kawasaki Z900.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 20:14 PM IST
TAGS: Street Triple Monster F 900 R Ducati Ducati India Monster Monster SP
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 337 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city