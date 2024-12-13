In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel V4 engine makes power & torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Diavel V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|Diavel v4
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 29.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|15.6 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1158 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|170.33 PS PS