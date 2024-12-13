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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 GTL vs Diavel V4

BMW K 1600 GTL vs Ducati Diavel V4

In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel V4 engine makes power & torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Diavel V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 gtl Diavel v4
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 29.39 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl15.6 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1158 cc
Power160.4 PS PS170.33 PS PS

Filters
K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
Thrilling Black
₹29.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW K 1600 GTL Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L20 L
Length
2489 mm-
Ground Clearance
146 mm-
Wheelbase
1618 mm1593 mm
Height
1465 mm-
Kerb Weight
358 kg236 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm790 mm
Width
1000 mm-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
200 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
67 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm126 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1649 cc1158 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/ Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderV4 Granturismo, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
64
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Cast aluminium, Load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
Motorrad Duolever50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing armFully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Urban
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Storage CompartmentExhaust - Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes, Primary Drive - Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1, Final Drive - Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43, Rake - 26°, Trail - 112 mm, Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift, Hands-Free, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit Handlebar Switches, Dynamic Turn Indicators
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes5" TFT colour display
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70032,37,644
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00029,38,600
RTO
2,84,9602,35,088
Insurance
73,74063,956
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27169,589
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

PerformanceRoad presence Easy to manage

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Price

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