This Hyundai SUV outperforms two biggest competitors combined in sales

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2024, 12:37 PM
  • SUVs have been instrumental in driving Hyundai's sales growth, spanning not just urban but also rural markets.
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift
The Hyundai Creta offers a diverse range of powertrain options to cater to varying consumer preferences. (HT Auto/Sabyasacha Dasgupta)
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift
The Hyundai Creta offers a diverse range of powertrain options to cater to varying consumer preferences.

India's penchant for SUVs is undeniable, with compact SUVs leading the charge in the mass-market segment. Amidst fierce competition, Hyundai's Creta has emerged as a frontrunner, showcasing robust sales figures that surpass its rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.

The Hyundai Creta achieved sales figures, totaling 15,447 units in April 2024. Notably, this milestone indicates that the Hyundai Creta has outpaced its biggest competitors in the market. Both the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Kia Seltos, two formidable contenders, recorded sales of 7,651 and 6,734 units, respectively in the same month. Cumulatively, their sales amounted to 14,385 units, falling short of the Hyundai Creta's sales performance.

Following Hyundai's update of the Creta in January 2024, the compact SUV has consistently exceeded sales of 15,000 units. In February, Hyundai achieved sales of 15,276 units, followed by a further increase to 16,458 units in March for the Hyundai Creta. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, revealed that the SUV segment accounted for 67 per cent of the company's sales in April, maintaining a robust performance throughout the year with a share of 66 per cent. He emphasised the enduring popularity of the Hyundai Creta, with monthly sales averaging over 15,000 units. Currently, the mid-size SUV boasts 35,000 pending bookings, reflecting its sustained demand and market appeal.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

The Hyundai Creta has not only been a success in the urban regions but also in the rural markets. The company claims that it has been able to tap into the burgeoning demand for SUVs in rural areas, mirroring the trend observed in urban markets. Rural consumers, once relegated to conventional vehicle choices, now gravitate towards SUVs that offer a blend of sophistication and functionality.

Also Read : Hyundai witnessed strong rural SUV demand, matching urban region: Tarun Garg

In rural markets, the top-selling SUVs defy conventional norms, with the Creta leading as the preferred choice among rural consumers, closely followed by the Venue and Exter. This trend aligns with broader market dynamics, reflecting consistent consumer behaviour patterns across diverse regions.

The Hyundai Creta offers a diverse range of powertrain options to cater to varying consumer preferences. From the efficient 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine to the potent 1.5-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine and the robust 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine, the Creta delivers dynamic performance across its lineup. The introduction of the Creta N Line further expands the model range, offering enhanced performance and distinctive styling cues for enthusiasts seeking a sportier driving experience.

With prices ranging from 11 lakh to 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Creta offers exceptional value for money, catering to a wide spectrum of consumers. The Creta N Line, priced between 16.82 lakh and 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom), caters to enthusiasts seeking elevated performance and exclusivity.

First Published Date: 08 May 2024, 07:32 AM IST
