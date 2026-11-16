Next-gen Toyota Fortuner spied in Argentina; India-bound in 2027

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner has been spotted testing in Argentina, offering a sneak peek of the design and feature updates expected on the SUV. Following the unveiling of the new-generation Hilux, its SUV sibling is also preparing for an update. The new Fortuner is expected to make its global debut on December 1, 2026, in South Africa, while its India launch is likely to take place sometime in 2027.

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner has been spotted testing ahead of its December 2026 global debut, featuring revised styling, upgraded interiors, potential Level 2 ADAS and familiar powertrain options

New Toyota Fortuner: Expected design changes

The latest spy images indicate that Toyota is working on a revised front fascia for the upcoming Fortuner. The SUV is expected to feature a redesigned grille inspired by the new Hilux, alongside updated lighting elements and a reworked bumper. Other anticipated changes include new alloy wheel designs, revised LED tail-lamps, an updated tailgate and connected LED lighting at the rear. Despite these revisions, the Fortuner is expected to retain its familiar upright SUV proportions and ladder-frame construction, which have been central to its appeal.

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New Toyota Fortuner: Expected interior and features

Additionally, the cabin is likely to receive updates, with several elements potentially carried over from the new Hilux, including a redesigned dashboard, a new steering wheel and a dual-screen layout featuring two 12.3-inch displays. Additional storage spaces and an all-black interior theme are also expected. Toyota could further enhance the SUV's safety package by introducing Level 2 ADAS features. However, the specifications and equipment planned for the Indian market remain unconfirmed.

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New Toyota Fortuner: Expected engine options and India launch

Under the hood, the next-generation Fortuner is expected to retain the 2.8L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The mild-hybrid Neo Drive diesel version could also continue in the updated range. Additionally, Toyota may offer the 2.7L petrol engine, although this remains unconfirmed.

With its global debut scheduled for December 1, 2026, the new Fortuner is expected to reach India in 2027. Pricing and variant details are likely to be announced closer to its market introduction.

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