The Maruti 800 is the first and only vehicle from India to be chosen among 21 historic and culturally significant vehicles from across the world, including the US, Brazil, Germany, France, Austria and Slovenia. The award recognised Maruti 800 as a car that democratised mobility and transformed everyday life in India. The Maruti 800 is considered as the first people's car in India. Later it paved way for other popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Speaking on this recognition, R.C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), Maruti 800 started on a very small scale and it has resulted in India today becoming the third largest car market in the world and counts for maybe the largest growing sector of manufacturing in India. "The car proved that India could manufacture high-quality engineering products, something which was questioned by many at that time. The first Maruti 800 was exported to Europe in 1987. The Indian car and component industry had both grown beyond belief. Even more significant has been the influence on the lives of the people. Millions of jobs have been created as a result of Maruti and motorisation. Women found that they could take part in economic activities, because they now had a reliable, easy-to-drive vehicle," he added.

Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, thanked FIVA for this global recognition. Suzuki Motor Corporation entered the Indian market in 1982 through a joint venture with the Government of India, and Maruti 800 was the first car to be manufactured in December 1983. Suzuki said that when Suzuki entered the Indian market through a joint venture with the Government of India, at that time, Suzuki had no idea how big the Indian market would become. "We started manufacturing 40,000 cars a year. Over the next 30 years, more than 2.9 million Maruti 800 cars were made. Maruti 800 is also the car that started exports from India to the world in 1987, starting with Hungary, France and of course to Belgium. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports more than 400,000 cars a year to over 120 countries. The first point in our Mission Statement is to develop products of superior value by focusing on the customer. Maruti 800 is a good example of this belief," he added.

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