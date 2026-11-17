Novitec has unveiled a widebody version of the Ferrari 12Cilindri as the latest addition to its N-Largo range of limited-production tuning projects. Developed with German designer Vittorio Strosek, the conversion brings extensive carbon-fibre changes to the Italian grand tourer, alongside revised aerodynamics, larger wheels and an upgraded exhaust system for its naturally aspirated V12 engine.

The German tuning specialist has not disclosed the price or confirmed how many examples will be made. Buyers can order the modified car as a complete vehicle or have their existing Ferrari 12Cilindri converted.

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Carbon-fibre bodywork and revised aerodynamics

The N-Largo package uses carbon fibre for its body components, including redesigned front and rear bumpers, wider wheel arches, side skirts and mirror covers. The changes increase the car's width by 7 cm at the front and 13 cm at the rear compared with the standard model.

The revised front bumper features larger air intakes and an integrated spoiler, while the bonnet gets an air outlet surrounded by exposed carbon fibre. At the rear, the conversion adds a three-section ducktail spoiler, a new diffuser and dual exhaust outlets on either side.

The wider front arches also incorporate gill-shaped openings to release heat from the brakes. Additional intakes and outlets are designed to improve cooling around the rear brakes. Novitec says the body components have been developed with wind-tunnel testing to balance aerodynamic performance, weight and fit. Custom sports springs lower the car's ride height by around 30 mm.

The rear gets wider carbon-fibre bodywork, a three-piece ducktail spoiler, a diffuser and dual exhaust outlets as part of the N-Largo conversion.

Wheels and tyres

The wider arches accommodate NF12 N-Largo wheels developed with American manufacturer Vossen. The forged and machined five-spoke wheels feature a Y-shaped design, with a concave centre at the rear.

The front axle gets 10Jx21-inch wheels wrapped in 275/35 ZR 21 tyres. At the rear, the setup uses 12Jx22-inch wheels with wider 325/30 ZR 22 tyres.

Exhaust and cabin customisation

Novitec's stainless-steel exhaust system features butterfly valves that allow the driver to switch between quieter and louder exhaust settings from inside the cabin. A version with 999 fine-gold plating is also available, along with optional sports catalysts.

The tuner has not provided a revised power figure for the V12 engine, so any increase in output remains unconfirmed. The tuner can also tailor interior modifications to individual owners, although specific options have not been detailed.

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