HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Punch Becomes India's Favourite Car In April, Registers Soaring Sales

Tata Punch becomes India's favourite car in April, registers soaring sales

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2024, 08:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Punch has been the best seller in the Indian passenger vehicle market for two consecutive months. In March 2024, Tata sold 17,547 units of the Pu
...
Tata Punch
Tata Punch has been ruling the Indian passenger vehicle for two consecutive months now
Tata Punch
Tata Punch has been ruling the Indian passenger vehicle for two consecutive months now

In a rare twist of fate, Maruti Suzuki cars, known for their consistent bestseller status, have yielded their throne to the Tata Punch for two consecutive months in the Indian passenger vehicle market. March 2024 witnessed Tata's Punch soaring with a total of 17,547 units sold, a figure that escalated to 19,158 units in April.

The Tata Punch's ascent to stardom can be attributed to its SUV body style, a coveted choice among Indian consumers. India's fervent love affair with SUVs was underscored by the fact that SUVs constituted 53 per cent of all passenger vehicles sold in the fiscal year 2023-24. Tata's foray into the micro SUV segment with the Punch took place in 2001.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

A pivotal factor contributing to the Punch's popularity lies in its competitive pricing strategy. Available in both petrol and CNG variants, the Punch offers versatility to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The petrol variants, featuring five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmissions, span a price range from 6.13 lakh to 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CNG variants range from 7.23 lakh to 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Tata Punch: First Drive Review

Beyond its affordability, Tata has infused the Punch with a plethora of features, a hallmark of value for money in the eyes of Indian consumers. The top variant boasts avant-garde elements such as 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and 90-degree opening doors for enhanced accessibility. Last year's update introduced an array of premium amenities, including a voice-assist electric sunroof, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and a cutting-edge seven-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

Also Read : Top 10 cars sold in April: Tata Punch lords over others, Nexon drops out

However, it's not just bells and whistles that have endeared the Punch to consumers; safety remains paramount in Tata's design philosophy. The Punch stands as a beacon of safety in its segment, clinching a coveted five-star Global NCAP safety crash test rating in 2021. Notably, it earned a five-star rating for adult occupant safety and three stars for child safety. Equipped with innovative features like a sway control function, ABS and EBD, twin airbags, fog lamps with cornering function, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers, the Punch ensures comprehensive protection for occupants and pedestrians alike.

First Published Date: 08 May 2024, 07:58 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Punch Tata mahindra tata tata punch mahindra kuv 100

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.