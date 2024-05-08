Tata Punch becomes India's favourite car in April, registers soaring sales

In a rare twist of fate, Maruti Suzuki cars, known for their consistent bestseller status, have yielded their throne to the Tata Punch for two consecutive months in the Indian passenger vehicle market. March 2024 witnessed Tata's Punch soaring with a total of 17,547 units sold, a figure that escalated to 19,158 units in April.

The Tata Punch's ascent to stardom can be attributed to its SUV body style, a coveted choice among Indian consumers. India's fervent love affair with SUVs was underscored by the fact that SUVs constituted 53 per cent of all passenger vehicles sold in the fiscal year 2023-24. Tata's foray into the micro SUV segment with the Punch took place in 2001.

A pivotal factor contributing to the Punch's popularity lies in its competitive pricing strategy. Available in both petrol and CNG variants, the Punch offers versatility to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The petrol variants, featuring five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmissions, span a price range from ₹6.13 lakh to ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CNG variants range from ₹7.23 lakh to ₹9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Beyond its affordability, Tata has infused the Punch with a plethora of features, a hallmark of value for money in the eyes of Indian consumers. The top variant boasts avant-garde elements such as 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and 90-degree opening doors for enhanced accessibility. Last year's update introduced an array of premium amenities, including a voice-assist electric sunroof, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and a cutting-edge seven-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

However, it's not just bells and whistles that have endeared the Punch to consumers; safety remains paramount in Tata's design philosophy. The Punch stands as a beacon of safety in its segment, clinching a coveted five-star Global NCAP safety crash test rating in 2021. Notably, it earned a five-star rating for adult occupant safety and three stars for child safety. Equipped with innovative features like a sway control function, ABS and EBD, twin airbags, fog lamps with cornering function, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers, the Punch ensures comprehensive protection for occupants and pedestrians alike.

