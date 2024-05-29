2024 MG Gloster facelift spotted ahead of launch. Check details

MG Motor India is revving up to leave an impression on the Indian market with its MG 2.0 strategy. Recently, the company hinted at launching its third EV, the Cloud EV, this year. Now, new spy shots of the upcoming MG Gloster have surfaced, signalling an imminent launch.

The facelifted MG Gloster, a rebadged version of the globally updated LDV D90/Maxus D90, is set to debut in India soon. This updated Gloster will feat

The facelifted MG Gloster, a rebadged version of the globally updated LDV D90/Maxus D90, will soon make its debut in India. The updated MG Gloster boasts significant design enhancements along with subtle interior revisions. The new Gloster features a new fascia with a massive three-slat grille, showcasing the brand logo. The headlights also receive a fresh treatment with a cube-shaped split headlamp setup, while the LED DRLs seamlessly extend into the grille, enhancing the front profile's character.

On the sides, the facelifted MG Gloster was spotted with the same alloy wheels as the current version, though a new set of alloys is expected at launch. At the rear, the full-size SUV sports revised LED taillamps connected by a light bar.

The cabin of the 2024 MG Gloster facelift is expected to features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, a wireless charger, a 360-degree surround camera, a panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Under the hood, MG is likely to retain the existing powertrain. The flagship SUV will continue with the 2.0-liter diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine will be available in two versions: turbo and twin-turbo, delivering a maximum power output of 213 bhp and 478 Nm of peak torque.

With its MG 2.0 strategy, MG Motor plans to elevate its EV offensive in India, leveraging its partnership with JSW Group. Currently, MG Motor is India's second-largest electric car manufacturer, trailing only Tata Motors, with models like the ZS EV and Comet EV. Through its joint venture with JSW Group, MG Motor is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle portfolio aggressively in the coming days to challenge its competitors.

Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group emphasised that the future of the automotive industry is electric, even though the immediate future may focus on plug-in hybrids. "MG and JSW Group will create a Maruti-like movement in India," he stated, referring to the expansion of the personal car segment in the 1980s and 1990s. "We aim to capture a 33 per cent share of India’s EV market by 2030."

