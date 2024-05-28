New Porsche 911 T-Hybrid debuts with a flat-six and electrified assistance

Porsche AG has taken the wraps off the new 911 T-Hybrid, bringing a hybrid powertrain to the iconic sports car. The new 992-chassis Porsche 911 GTS Coupe arrives with a new rear-mounted 3.6-litre flat-six engine that now gets electric assistance via an electric motor and electric turbocharger, boosting the power output to 532 bhp and 610 Nm of peak torque. This is a significant bump over the older 3.0-litre twin-turbo motor tuned for 478 bhp and 569 Nm, which will continue to power the older 911 models.

The new T-Hybrid system allows Porsche to lose the twin-turbo setup in favour of a newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger. The unit gets an 11 kW (14.7 bhp) motor on the shaft between the turbine and compressor. This motor spins the turbo up quickly for a faster response, ensuring minimal turbo lag, while also sending the power back into the 400-volt battery.

The new powertrain integrates a PMS electric motor between the engine and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that provides a power boost of 40 kW (53.6 bhp) and an extra torque of up to 150 Nm

The new powertrain also includes a PMS electric motor that’s integrated into the new and more powerful 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The e-motor provides a power boost of 40 kW (53.6 bhp) and an extra drive torque of up to 150 Nm. Both the engine and transmission are powered by a small 1.9 kWh battery that sits under the bonnet, replacing the conventional 12-volt battery that powers the rest of the 911 models. A new lightweight 12-volt battery that powers the rest of the car’s electricals, has now moved to a compartment behind the rear parcel shelf.

Visual changes on the 2025 911 Carrera GTS include revised headlamps, new bumpers with active air vents, and a centre-set twin exhausts

Compared to its predecessor, the new 911 Carrera GTS is just about 50 kg heavier despite the comprehensive changes. The changes allow the new 911 T-Hybrid to be faster with 0-100 kmph coming up in just 3 seconds with a top speed of 312 kmph. The new 911 Carrera GTS is about 0.4 seconds quicker than its predecessor from 0-100 kmph and 1.1 seconds faster to 200 kmph. It also gets a rear-wheel steering as part of the standard kit.

The cabin layout remains largely the same but the 911 Carrera GTS now gets an all-digital instrument console losing the analogue tachometer

Other upgrades include revised headlamps with the new four-point LED DRLs, new bumpers and a sleeker lightbar in the centre at the rear. The 911 GTS also features the exhaust positioned in the centre and active air vents on the front bumper that open and close for improved cooling and drag reduction.

The cabin also gets key updates including the new digital instrument cluster, while there is now keyless go and a cooled wireless charging pad in the centre console. The overall design though remains largely the same. The new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and 911 Carrera will make its way to dealers globally later this year. We expect the model to arrive in India in a few months.

