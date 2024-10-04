BMW M4 CS Price: BMW M4 CS is priced at Rs. 1.89 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for BMW M4 CS? The BMW M4 CS is available in 1 variant - xDrive. What is the ground clearance of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS has a ground clearance of 120 mm. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2993 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type. Which are the major rivals of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS rivals are Porsche 911, Porsche 911 GT3, BMW M8, BMW M4 Competition, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe. What is the mileage of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS comes with a mileage of 10.24 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS offers a 4 Seater configuration.