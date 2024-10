BMW M4 CS is priced at Rs. 1.89 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).The BMW M4 CS is available in 1 variant - xDrive.BMW M4 CS has a ground clearance of 120 mm.BMW M4 CS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2993 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.BMW M4 CS rivals are Porsche 911 BMW M4 CS comes with a mileage of 10.24 kmpl (Company claimed).BMW M4 CS offers a 4 Seater configuration.