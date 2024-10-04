HT Auto
BMW M4 CS Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED

BMW M4 CS

Launch Date: 4 Oct 2024
1.89 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 2995.0 - 3996.0 cc

M4 CS: 2993.0 cc

Segment average
Mileage

Segment Average: 9.45 kmpl

M4 CS: 10.24 kmpl

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 502.5 bhp

M4 CS: 543.0 bhp

Segment average
Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol

M4 CS: Petrol

Segment average

View all M4 CS Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About BMW M4 CS

Latest Update

  • BMW M4 CS launched in India at ₹1.89 crores
  • Second-generation BMW M4 CS ready for India debut, launch on October 4

    • BMW M4 CS Price: BMW M4 CS is priced at Rs. 1.89 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for BMW M4 CS? The BMW M4 CS is available in 1 variant - xDrive. What is the ground clearance of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS has a ground clearance of 120 mm. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2993 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type. Which are the major rivals of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS rivals are Porsche 911, Porsche 911 GT3, BMW M8, BMW M4 Competition, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe. What is the mileage of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS comes with a mileage of 10.24 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of BMW M4 CS? BMW M4 CS offers a 4 Seater configuration.

    BMW M4 CS Alternatives

    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    1.64 - 3.08 Cr
    M4 CSvs911
    Porsche 911 GT3

    Porsche 911 GT3

    2.5 Cr Onwards
    M4 CSvs911 GT3
    BMW M8

    BMW M8

    2.15 Cr
    M4 CSvsM8
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    1.53 Cr
    M4 CSvsM4 Competition
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe

    Porsche Cayenne Coupe

    1.35 - 1.98 Cr
    M4 CSvsCayenne Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    M4 CSvsAMG GLE Coupe
    BMW M4 CS Variants

    BMW M4 CS price starts at ₹ 1.89 Cr .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.89 Cr*
    Engine
    2993 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    BMW M4 CS Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCoupe
    Mileage10.24 kmpl
    Engine2993 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all M4 CS specs and features

    BMW M4 CS comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BMW M4 CS
    		Porsche 911Porsche 911 GT3BMW M8BMW M4 CompetitionPorsche Cayenne CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.89 Cr
    ₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr
    ₹2.5 Cr Onwards
    ₹2.15 Cr
    ₹1.53 Cr
    ₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr
    ₹1.85 Cr
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    Engine
    2993 cc
    2981-3745 cc
    3996 cc
    4395 cc
    2993 cc
    2995-3996 cc
    2999 cc
    Mileage
    10.2 kmpl
    8-11.2 kmpl
    9 kmpl
    8.8 kmpl
    9.7 kmpl
    8.8-10.7 kmpl
    9.1 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    BMW M4 CS Mileage

    BMW M4 CS in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M4 CS's petrol variant is 10.24 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M4 CS xDrive comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    xDrive
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    10.24 kmpl

    BMW M4 CS News

    The CS in BMW M4 CS stands for Competition Sport and is given only to select models bringing a more performance-focused iteration with lighter components and a more powerful engine.
    BMW M4 CS launched in India at 1.89 crores
    4 Oct 2024
    The second-generation BMW M4 CS performance sedan will come powered by a twin-turbocharged inline-six petrol engine.
    Second-generation BMW M4 CS ready for India debut, launch on October 4
    29 Sept 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Oct 19: Tata Tiago EV offer, Kia Carnival fuel efficiency revealed, BMW recalls nearly 700,000 cars
    20 Oct 2024
    BMW recalls 700,000 cars due to a coolant pump issue that can cause fire hazards. The recall affects locally-made 3 Series and 5 Series alongside imported X series SUVs. | File photo of a 2021 BMW 5 Series used for representational purposes.
    BMW recalls almost 700,000 cars in China on fire safety risk
    19 Oct 2024
    In an effort to boost sales of electric vehicles, the South African government is planning to offer tax sops and encourage local production.
    South Africa plans tax rebates, subsidies to boost local EV industry
    18 Oct 2024
    View all
     BMW M4 CS News
    BMW M4 CS FAQs

    The BMW M4 CS offers a competitive mileage of 10.24 kmpl.
    The BMW M4 CS comes in a single variant which is the xDrive providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.
    BMW M4 CS is a 4 Seater Coupe.
    The BMW M4 CS comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 10.24 kmpl.
    The BMW M4 CS comes with 2993 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

