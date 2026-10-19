Maruti Suzuki XL6 prices hiked by up to ₹10,000 for select variants

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced a price hike across select models in its portfolio. The company has hiked the prices across the majority of the products in its portfolio, including the XL6, Jimny , Fronx , Invicto , Ertiga and Victoris . The XL6 MPV has received a price hike of up to ₹10,000, with it being limited to only four variants.

Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices of four XL6 Alpha+ variants by ₹ 10,000. The MPV now costs ₹ 11.62 lakh to ₹ 14.67 lakh, with a facelift expected in 2027

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 variants that have witnessed the price hike include Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid, Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid dual-tone, Alpha+ petrol AT Smart Hybrid and Alpha+ petrol AT Smart Hybrid dual-tone, with each of these variants becoming dearer by ₹10,000.

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Variant-wise price hike

The XL6 Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid boasts a price tag of ₹13.17 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.07 lakh before the price hike. Similarly, the Alpha+ petrol MT dual-tone now boasts a price of ₹13.32 lakh (ex-showroom), which used to be ₹13.22 lakh (ex-showroom) prior to the price hike. Notably, the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid variant now costs ₹14.52 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike, while the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid dual-tone now costs ₹14.67 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to ₹14.57 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike.

Following the revision, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced between ₹11.62 lakh and ₹14.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV continues to be available in Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ trims and is powered by a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101.64 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra ramp up production and dealer inventory to meet festive demand

Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift coming to India?

Earlier this year, Suzuki showcased the new XL7 at the Indonesia Motor Show. The model is widely seen as a preview of the updates expected on the India-spec XL6 facelift. Maruti Suzuki is yet to share details about the upcoming refresh; however, the updated MPV could make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, scheduled for early next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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