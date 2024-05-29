Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV delivered to over 2,500 customers within three days

The XUV 3XO promises to be one of Mahindra's best-selling SUVs as delivery of the latest model from the carmaker kicked off on Sunday (May 26). Within three days, the automaker has delivered more than 2,500 units of the XUV 3XO SUV. On the first day of delivery, over 1,500 customers drove home with their new XUV 3XO. Mahindra launched the SUV last month at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It renews rivalry with big names like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon in the sub-compact segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO has attracted a lot of car buyers. The carmaker opened the bookings for the SUV on May 15. According to Mahindra, more than 50,000 customers had booked the SUV within the first hour. The SUV, which essentially replaced Mahindra's older sub-compact SUV XUV300, has garnered a lot of interest with features that no other rivals offer as well as its pricing.

Mahindra has started delivery of only the mid-spec variants of XUV 3XO. The SUV is available in nine variants overall. Customers who have received their units include variants like AX5, AX5 L, MX3 and MX3 Pro. Mahindra will start delivery of the entry-level M1, MX2 and MX2 Pro as well as the top-end variants like AX7 and AX7 L from next month. The price of the variants being delivered range between ₹10 lakh and ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO SUV with three choices of powertrain. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. The power output ranges between 110 bhp and 129 bhp while the torque output ranges between 200 Nm and 230 Nm. The carmaker also offers the SUV with a 1.5-litre diesel engine which has not garnered as much attraction as the petrol variants. According to Mahindra, three out of every five XUV 3XO SUVs booked are the petrol variants.

Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with host of features which include a panoramic sunroof, ADAS technology, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control - all of which are offered for the first time in any SUV in this segment. It also comes with features like a larger 10.2-inch infotainment screen with AdrenoX operating system, electronic parking brake, six airbags as standard, wireless charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay among others. However, it missed out on ventilated seats. The boot space, one of the biggest complaints of customers with the XUV300, has been slightly increased to accommodate more luggage.

