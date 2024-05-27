Thar five-door to Curvv: Five new and upcoming SUVs to wait for in 2024

2024 started with the launches of SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonet facelifts. By the first quarter, India got a new SUV in Mahindra XUV 3XO and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor as well. However, 2024 promises to be even more exciting for SUV enthusiasts as several more new models are expected to hit the Indian markets in the second half of this year. Top carmakers like Mahindra, Tata Motors and Kia are preparing to launch new flagship models across the SUV segment, some of which are also expected to be electric vehicles. Here is a quick look at five new and upcoming SUVs worth the wait.

Mahindra five-door Thar

Mahindra and Mahindra has been spied testing the five-door version of its popular lifestyle SUV sometime around August. The carmaker will launch the five-door Thar after Maruti Suzuki drove in the Jimny SUV last year. Force Gurkha, another rival in the segment, also received a five-door version last month. Thar, the best-selling model in the lifestyle SUV segment, will look to consolidate its sales with the new version. The SUV will be offered with two engine options. There will be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Several spy shots have revealed that the new five-door Thar will come with updated exterior design and redesigned interior added with more features. Recent spy shots have confirmed that the SUV will get bench seats instead of captain seats in the second row. The SUV is also expected to get a larger boot space in the five-door version besides a larger infotainment screen.

Tata Curvv

Tata Motors has confirmed that it will launch the new SUV Curvv in the second half of this year. The carmaker will offer the Curvv SUV in petrol, diesel as well as in electric version. The Curvv is likely to be launched in its ICE form first, followed by the EV. It was showcased at the Auto Expo in 2023 and Bharat Mobility Show this year and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others.

The ICE version of the Curvv SUV will get a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine under its hood. The engine is capable of generating up to 125 bhp of power. It will also get a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, the same one that powers the Nexon SUV. The Curvv EV, developed on the Gen 2 acti.ev architecture like the Punch EV, is expected to offer range of up to 500 kms.

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt will be the third model in the French auto giant's C-Cubed program following the C3 and C3 Aircross. The carmaker has confirmed that the Basalt SUV will hit the markets ahead of the upcoming festive season. The mid-size coupe SUV, which will rival the likes of Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta among others, will see Citroen take a fresh approach in the compact segment after launching the C3 Aircross SUV last year.

Citroen has revealed a few official images of the upcoming Basalt SUV. However, very few details about the upcoming model has been confirmed. Under the hood, the Basalt SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine. This engine is capable of generating 108 bhp of max power and 205 Nm of peak torque. The engine may come mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Kia Clavis

The Korean auto giant is gearing up to add a third SUV in its lineup after Sonet and Seltos. The carmaker is expected to drive in the Clavis, which has been spotted testing on Indian roads on a number of occasions. The Clavis SUV, which is expected to be longer than four metre in length, will be placed between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs in Kia's lineup and is likely to be the Korean carmaker's answer to the likes of Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

Kia is expected to equip the Clavis SUV with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine, with an output of 118 bhp and 172 Nm, is likely to be mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The diesel engine could be paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter transmission unit. Kia may also add a third naturally aspirated petrol engine possibly sourced from the Seltos or the Sonet SUVs.

Volkswagen ID.4

German auto giant Volkswagen had earlier confirmed that it will launch the ID.4 in India as its first electric vehicle by the end of this year. The ID.4 EV, which is already on sale in global markets like Europe, will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. In April last year, Volkswagen showcased the ID.4 in India for the first time.

The ID.4 headed India's way could be offered in two variants, including the GTX version. It comes with an all-wheel drive system along with an 82 kWh battery pack that can deliver a range of up to 500 km. The motor is capable of generating 299 bhp of power and 499 Nm of peak torque. The ID.4 EV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just over six seconds while its top speed is electronically limited to 180 kmph.

