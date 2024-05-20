Altroz Racer to Curvv: Upcoming launches expected from Tata Motors

After the launch of the Punch EV earlier this year, Tata Motors is gearing up for more launches in coming days. The carmaker is expected to drive in the new Altroz Racer hatchback next month. At least three more SUVs, including electric vehicles, are likely to be launched by Tata Motors in the next six months. the carmaker recently announced an investment of around ₹43,000 crore to develop new models in this financial year. Here is a quick look at the upcoming cars from Tata Motors.

Tata Altroz Racer:

Tata Motors was recently spotted testing the Altroz Racer edition, a sportier version of its popular premium hatchback, ahead of its launch in India. The model was first showcased at the Auto Expo held last year as well as during the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year. The test mule of the Altroz Racer spotted this month was being tested by ARAI which certifies mileage for cars in India.

The Altroz Racer showcased by the carmaker wears a red and black dual-tone exterior theme with body graphics on the bonnet to accentuate its sporty character. The hatchback will borrow the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine used in Nexon SUV. This could mean the Altroz Racer will be the most powerful Altroz in India with an expected output of 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. In terms of features, the Altroz Racer will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated leatherette seats, 360-degree camera, voice-activated electric sunroof and 6 airbags as standard.

Tata Curvv:

Tata Motors was also expected to launch its latest SUV Curvv by the middle of the year. However, the carmaker recently hinted that the launch of the Curvv SUV has been postponed by a few months and is expected to happen in the second half of the year. Tata Motors will offer the Curvv SUV in petrol, diesel and electric versions. Showcased at the Auto Expo in 2023 and Bharat Mobility Show this year, the SUV will be bigger in size than Nexon.

Under the hood, the Curvv SUV will come powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that can generate up to 125 bhp of power, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that powers the Nexon SUV. The Curvv EV, developed on the Gen 2 acti.ev architecture like the Punch EV, is expected to offer range of up to 500 kms.

Tata Nexon CNG:

Tata is also expected to complete the Nexon brand with a CNG version soon. The sub-compact SUV is likely to get Tata Motors' twin-cylinder technology that is used in other models like the Altroz CNG and Punch CNG models. Nexon is currently offered in petrol, diesel and electric variants. The CNG version of the SUV was recently showcased in concept form at the Bharat Mobility Show. The Nexon CNG is expected to be powered by 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The transmission job will be handled by a five-speed manual gearbox. Tata may also add the AMT gearbox as an option in the Nexon CNG.

Tata Harrier EV:

Showcased first at the Auto Expo in January, 2023, Tata Motors had confirmed that the Harrier electric SUV will make its debut in India later this year. The EV version of one of the flagship models from the carmaker is also one of the most anticipated electric cars from the carmaker. It will be one of the first SUV in the compact segment to get an electric powertrain.

Built on the Gen 2 EV architecture, the Harrier EV will come with V2L and V2V charging facilities. The Harrier EV has been spotted testing on roads ahead of its launch within the next few months. However, very little is known about what this electric SUV will offer in terms of range, performance and features.

