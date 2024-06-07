HT Auto
Tata Altroz Racer

TATA Altroz Racer

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 7 Jun 2024
4.0
1 Review
9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs*Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Tata Altroz Racer Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.33 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Altroz Racer specs and features

About Tata Altroz Racer

Latest Update

  • Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
  • 2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo

    Tata Altroz Racer Alternatives

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
    Altroz Racervsi20 N Line
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

    10 Lakhs Onwards
    Tata Altroz Racer Variants & Price

    Tata Altroz Racer price starts at ₹ 9.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz Racer comes in 3 variants. Tata Altroz Racer's top variant is R3.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    R1
    9.49 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    R2
    10.49 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    R3
    10.99 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Tata Altroz Racer Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Mileage19.33 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Altroz Racer specs and features

    Tata Altroz Racer comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Tata Altroz Racer
    		Hyundai i20 N Line
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
    ₹9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
    Engine
    1199 cc
    998 cc
    Mileage
    19.3 kmpl
    19.7-20.7 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz Racer User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    1
    5 ratingrating star
    0
    Perfect City and highway cruiser at beast look
    This car is very good for family and rich about his features in this price range it has 360 camera Sunroof and Ventillated seats and it's mileage is also good 15.23 and so light to drive the car I will suggest you to buy this hatchback racer
    By: Ashish Singh (Jun 16, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow

    Tata Altroz Racer News

    Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
    Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
    20 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
    2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
    17 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.
    Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose
    10 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback, carrying a host of cosmetic updates.
    Tata Altroz Racer adds sporty vibe to the premium hatchback: Everything about it
    9 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz Racer will be offered only with a manual transmission paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
    Tata Altroz Racer launched with sporty performance, priced from 9.49 lakh
    7 Jun 2024
    Tata Videos

    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Tata Altroz Racer FAQs

    The Tata Altroz Racer offers a competitive mileage of 19.33 kmpl.
    The top variant of Tata Altroz Racer is the R3 providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Hatchback experience.
    Tata Altroz Racer is a 5 Seater Hatchback.
    The Tata Altroz Racer comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 19.33 kmpl.
    The Tata Altroz Racer comes with 1199 engine. It comes with single manual transmission. With 3 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

