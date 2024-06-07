|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|19.33 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
Tata Altroz Racer price starts at ₹ 9.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz Racer comes in 3 variants. Tata Altroz Racer's top variant is R3.
₹9.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Mileage
|19.33 kmpl
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Model Name
Tata Altroz Racer
|Hyundai i20 N Line
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
₹9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
|Engine
1199 cc
998 cc
|Mileage
19.3 kmpl
19.7-20.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual/Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
