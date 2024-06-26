Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 5 rival premium hatchbacks that you can consider.
Launched in 2015, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the best selling hatchbacks in the Indian four-wheeler market and has solidified its position as an attractive hatchback with a capable engine. Powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Baleno is able to generate 88 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. It provides a mileage within the range of 22.35 - 30.61 kmpl and has a CNG variant available. With a compelling price range between ₹6.61 - 9.88 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a solid contender for the title of the most sought-after premium hatchback.
In spite of all that it brings to the table, the Baleno does face a healthy amount of competition from segment rivals who are looking to snatch its spot away. If buyers are looking for something different in terms of ride, aesthetics, or downright performance, these cars serve as great alternatives to the Baleno. Here is a list of five such cars that rival the Baleno in its segment:
Priced around ₹7.04 - 11.21 lakh, the Hyundai i20 is offered in multiple variants and comes with two engine options, which are a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo. These are mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or an iVT. The i20 with the 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. Hyundai additionally has an i20 N Line to offer which brings a slew of exclusive cosmetic upgrades and firmer suspension tuning for a more sporty feel. The i20 N Line is limited to the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit and the engine can be paired to either a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Hyundai i20 comes with six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic stability control (ESC).
Offered between ₹6.65 - Rs. 10.99 lakh, the Tata Altroz is another premium hatchback that brings three engine options, which are a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the car comes in with a five-speed manual transmission as standard, there is an optional dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Tata Altroz received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP, highlighting the level of safety provided. Tata has recently launched the Altroz Racer, a sportier version of the hatchback which makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Much like the i20 N Line, the Altroz Racer comes with exclusive cosmetic features and slight upgrades that enhance the driveability.
Priced around ₹6.49 - 9.65 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been re-energised with an updated design, new features and powertrain. The new Swift is powered by the all-new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that generates around 80.46 bhp of power and 111.7 Nm of torque. It can be paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT and comes with a new hydraulic clutch that allows for slicker shifts. The new Swift gets six airbags and an electronic stability programme (ESP) along with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as standard. The car features additional driver aids such as a hill hold assist and a brake assist.
While the Fronx sits on the same platform as the Baleno, it wears a different top hat that that caters to the youth. Priced around ₹7.51 - 13.04 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is part of the Indian carmaker’s compact SUV lineup. The Fronx comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the Baleno RS. The car can be configured with a five-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual, or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Fronx features side and curtain airbags, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and an ESP among its list of safety features. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx makes 99 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. With higher ground clearance and an altered suspension setup, the Fronx stands as a different character grown from the same roots.
The Glanza is essentially a rebadged Baleno which was launched under Toyota's lineup. The Glanza is powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is found in the Baleno, and is able to generate the same performance figures. The car can be fitted with either a manual or an AMT and is additionally offered in a CNG variant. Toyota sets the Glanza a step apart from the Baleno by offering a warranty of three years or for one lakh kilometres as standard. This can be further upgraded to a five-year plan or 2.20 lakh km. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno limits its standard warranty to two years or 40,000 km. The Glanza is a great choice for buyers looking for characteristics similar to the Baleno but with added brand value of Toyota.