From Ignis to i20 N Line: 5 most affordable fun-to-drive cars in India today
Looking for budget-friendly cars that are fun to drive? Here's a list of sporty, affordable options in India that deliver excitement without breaking the bank.
The Indian passenger vehicle market industry is no longer all about mileage and space anymore. As younger buyers seek more thrill from their everyday drives, manufacturers have begun to provide cars that marry practicality with a healthy dose of fun. If you are someone who loves driving and is looking for something that feels snappy without breaking your wallet into the luxury segment, there are some great options available under ₹15 lakh.
Whether it’s a punchy turbo-petrol hatchback, a sport-tuned compact SUV, or a quirky city car with character, the choices are more varied than ever. Here are five of the most affordable fun-to-drive cars currently available in India—ideal for those who want every drive to be more than just a commute.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine1,197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
The Ignis may be small, but it has a surprising amount of character. It may be light on its feet with its 1.2-litre petrol engine and stature, but it is one of the liveliest hatchbacks in town. The higher seating position helps you feel more comfortable, while the childlike styling and manual gearbox keeps smiles on faces. It may not be the most powerful, but it's a car that’s all about fun in a compact, city-friendly package.
Hyundai i20 N Line
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
If you're looking for a more spirited version of the standard i20, the i20 N Line is where things get interesting. It comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers brisk acceleration, a twin-tip exhaust that adds aural drama, and sportier suspension tuning for sharper handling. Add to that the paddle shifters (DCT), red accents, and N Line-specific styling, and you get a hatch that’s genuinely fun without breaking the bank.
Tata Altroz Racer
Engine1,199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
The recently launched Tata Altroz Racer is Tata’s answer to the performance hatch niche. It gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 118 bhp, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. What sets it apart is the handling—thanks to its stiffened suspension and confident chassis tuning. Inside, it also gets sporty cosmetic upgrades and additional features that cater to the enthusiast audience.
Kia Sonet
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Don’t let the SUV tag fool you—Kia’s Sonet, especially with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, is quite the entertainer. It feels quick off the line, and the DCT gearbox option makes gear shifts seamless and responsive. The taut steering and well-balanced suspension lend it surprising poise around corners for a car in this segment. If you want SUV looks with hatchback-like fun, the Sonet fits right in.
Skoda Kylaq
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
The Kylaq is Skoda’s latest SUV for India, and while it’s positioned accessibly, it doesn’t cut corners on driving engagement. With its agile handling, lively turbo-petrol engine and European highway manners, the Kylaq injects a bit of luxury into your daily commute. We found that it was planted around corners, had well-weighted steering and was fun for spirited drivers while being easy to live with. While saving some coin, enthusiasts looking for a new face on the road with old-school driving engagement should keep an eye on the Kylaq.
