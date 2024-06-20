Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz Racer hatchback in India just a few days back at an introductory starting price of ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as a sportier avatar of the premium hatchback. Equipped with a more powerful engine, additional features and cosmetic updates, the Altroz Racer has added more appeal to the Tata Motors ' product lineup. The sporty hatchback is a direct competitor of the Hyundai i20 N Line.

While the sporty cosmetic updates, new features and a powerful engine are enough to increase the appeal of the car, it lacks an automatic transmission, which is something that has found increasing demand and popularity in India over the last few years. Powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that works under the hood of the Tata Nexon SUV, the Altroz Racer gets only a six-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, the Nexon comes with a dual-clutch automatic (DCT) option with the same engine. This makes the Tata Altroz Racer a case where an automatic variant is needed.

While there is no official information from Tata Motors about the launch of an automatic variant of the Altroz Racer, here is why such a variant would be great.

Will increase driving convenience

Automatic transmissions are gaining increasing popularity because they offer significant driving convenience and comfort compared to their manual counterparts, especially in congested bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions, which is widely common across India, especially in urban areas. An automatic transmission takes away the hassle of constant clutch pressing and gear shifting, which enables the driver to focus better on driving and the road ahead.

Already available in Nexon

Since the newly launched Tata Altroz Racer is powered by the same 1.2-lite three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that works in the Tata Nexon, it can easily share the other key mechanical components of the powertrain setup that the SUV uses. The Nexon comes available in both manual and automatic transmission choices, leaving the Tata Altroz Racer eligible to get the same DCT automatic gearbox that is readily available with the Nexon. This means, sourcing the gearbox will not be tough for the OEM.

Will strengthen as a Hyundai i20 N Line competitor

Tata Altro Racer is a direct challenger against the Hyundai i20 N Line. The latter already comes available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Adding an automatic transmission to the Altroz Racer will further ramp up its competitiveness against the Hyundai hatchback.

A premium hatchback should get an automatic gearbox

The Tata Altroz Racer is a premium hatchback and not just an entry-level car. Consumers in this segment seek more features and advanced technology and to get that they often get ready to shell out some extra money. Adding an automatic transmission to the car can address that concern.

