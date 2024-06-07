HT Auto
Tata Altroz Racer launched with sporty performance, priced from 9.49 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 13:32 PM
2024 Tata Altroz Racer
The Tata Altroz Racer will be offered only with a manual transmission paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
2024 Tata Altroz Racer
The Tata Altroz Racer will be offered only with a manual transmission paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

Tata Motors has launched the new Altroz Racer in India with prices starting from 9.49 lakh, going up to 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Tata Altroz Racer is the more performance-oriented version based on the Altroz turbo petrol and gets sporty aesthetic upgrades to further spruce up its appeal. Bookings for the Altroz Racer have begun for a token of 21,000. In addition to the Altroz Racer, Tata also updated select variants of the standard Altroz with more features.

Commenting on the launch Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, “Strengthening the Altroz line up, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer – a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one’s everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment-leading features and a tech-first approach, make the Racer desirable for new-gen customers who are connected, fashion-forward and want to drive a car that makes them stand out. With its performance-driven DNA and a race car-inspired look, we are confident that it will be the perfect companion that will make you #RacePastTheRoutine."

Also Read : Tata Altroz Racer: Variant-wise features explained

Tata Altroz Racer Interior
The Tata Altroz Racer gets an all-black cabin with orange highlights and more features including an electric sunroof
Tata Altroz Racer Interior
The Tata Altroz Racer gets an all-black cabin with orange highlights and more features including an electric sunroof

Tata Altroz Racer: Engine Specifications

The biggest update on the Tata Altroz Racer is its new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. The motor belts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, paired with only the 6-speed manual transmission. There is no automatic gearbox option available. Tata also says the model packs a sporty exhaust note over the standard variants.

Aesthetic upgrades on the Tata Altroz Racer include the blacked-out bonnet and roof for a dual-tone paint scheme. The car gets twin white stripes running across the bonnet, roof and boot on the car. The new version will also get a ‘Racer’ badge on the fender, along with new alloy wheels for a sporty treatment. The Altroz Racer is available in three dual-tone colours - Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey.

The cabin gets a blacked-out appearance with orange highlights, black leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching and twin stripes. The dashboard remains the same but the model packs a host of features including an electric sunroof, a digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and more.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India 2024

The Tata Altroz Racer primarily competes against the Hyundai i20 N Line in the segment and undercuts its chief rival by about 50,000 on the entry-level trim when compared to thei20 N Line prices - 10 lakh and 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom). We will be driving the new Altroz Racer soon, so make sure to watch out for the review.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2024, 13:32 PM IST
