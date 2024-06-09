Tata Altroz Racer adds sporty vibe to the premium hatchback: Everything about it

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited Altroz Racer premium hot hatch in India, which comes as a sportier iteration of the popular hatchback from the homegrown car manufacturer. The Tata Altroz Racer will be sold alongside the standard Altroz, which means the customers will have three options for the car to from – Altroz petrol or diesel, Altroz CNG, and Altroz Racer.

The Tata Altroz comes competing with rivals such as the Hyundai i20, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The sporry Altroz Racer, on the other hand, will compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Here is a quick look at the Tata Altroz Racer.