Tata Altroz Racer adds sporty vibe to the premium hatchback: Everything about it
- Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback, carrying a host of cosmetic updates.
Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited Altroz Racer premium hot hatch in India, which comes as a sportier iteration of the popular hatchback from the homegrown car manufacturer. The Tata Altroz Racer will be sold alongside the standard Altroz, which means the customers will have three options for the car to from – Altroz petrol or diesel, Altroz CNG, and Altroz Racer.
The Tata Altroz comes competing with rivals such as the Hyundai i20, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The sporry Altroz Racer, on the other hand, will compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line.
Here is a quick look at the Tata Altroz Racer.
The newly launched Tata Altroz Racer hatchback is priced between ₹9.49 lakh and ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is available in three variants, namely - R1, R2 and R3. The R1 is the base trim, while the R3 is the top-end one. The R2 comes priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Altroz Racer comes available in three exterior colour options. These are - Atomic Orange, Pure Grey, and Avenue White. All these exterior colours get a dual-tone black finish with white strips as standard.
The Tata Altrz Racer comes wearing a dual-tone paint theme, which is the first noticeable thing making it distinctive from the standard version of the Altroz hatchback. The newly launched Altroz Racer's exterior colour is highlighted with twin white stripes that run across the dual-tone hood and roof of the car. Other design elements of the hatchback include black treatment on the front grille, pillars, ORVMs, shark fin antenna and alloy wheels. Besides that, the car also sports Racer badges all around. Apart from that, the black Altroz lettering on the tailgate and dual-tip exhaust system too enhance its visual appeal and make it distinctive from the standard Altroz.
Not only the exterior but the interior of the Tata Altroz Racer also comes with a sporty vibe. It gets a blacked-out cabin with a contrasting red accent. The dashboard, AC vents, centre console and seat upholstery too come with the red coloured garnish. The Altroz Racer sports a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless smartphone connectivity. Other features include a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround-view camera, blind-spot monitor, automatic climate control, cruise control, electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof and an air purifier.
Also check these Cars
Powering the Tata Altroz Racer hatchback is the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as the Altro Racer doesn't get any automatic variant. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque.