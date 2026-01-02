Altroz RacerPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImages
1/17

TATA Altroz Racer Mileage

₹9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.7
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Colours
Variants
Reviews

Tata Altroz Racer Variants Wise Mileage

Tata Altroz Racer price starts at ₹ 9.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz Racer comes in 3 variants. Tata Altroz Racer's top variant is R3.
3 Variants Available
Altroz Racer R1
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.49 Lakhs*
Altroz Racer R2
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.49 Lakhs*
Altroz Racer R3
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Tata Altroz Racer Alternatives

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs
Mileage: 19.33-26.2 kmpl
Check OffersAltroz MileageAltroz RacervsAltroz
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 16-17.75 kmpl
Check Offersi20 MileageAltroz Racervsi20
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.14 - 11.6 Lakhs
Mileage: 19.7-20.7 kmpl
Check Offersi20 N Line MileageAltroz Racervsi20 N Line
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

7.99 - 11.14 Lakhs
Range: 250-315 km
Check OffersTiago EV RangeAltroz RacervsTiago EV
MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

7.5 - 10 Lakhs
Range: 230 km
Check OffersComet EV RangeAltroz RacervsComet EV

Tata Altroz Racer Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Altroz Racer.
Tata Altroz Racer
Tata Altroz
VS
Tata Altroz RacerSelect model
Tata AltrozSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Tata Altroz Racer User Reviews & Ratings

Write a Review

User Reviews

Elegance with power, confidence on every drive
The Tata Altroz Racer R3 is not just a car,well it is a statement of confidence and individuality. From the very first glance, its bold design and refined detailing reflect a personality that is strong yet graceful. The sporty accents are tastefully done, making it appealing without being loud. On the road, the car feels assured and composed. The turbo petrol engine delivers power smoothly, offering a refined driving experience both in city traffic and on open highways. The steering inspires confidence, and the ride quality remains comfortable even on uneven roads, allowing one to drive with ease and elegance. Inside, the cabin feels thoughtfully designed, with a sense of solidity and comfort. Safety, one of Tata’s greatest strengths, adds immense peace of mind, something every driver values. Mileage is respectable for a performance-oriented hatchback, making it practical for everyday use as well. Servicing has been a pleasant experience, with professionalism and transparency at the forefront. Overall, the Altroz Racer R3 is ideal for those who appreciate style with substance, power with poise, and a driving experience that feels empowering every single time.
By: Rupanjan Dasgupta (Jan 2, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow
HomeNew CarsTata CarsTata Altroz Racer Mileage

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
Check Offers
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
Check Offers
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

19.9 - 23.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details