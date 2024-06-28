HT Auto

Tata Altroz Racer R2

Tata Altroz Racer Front Left Side
1/17
Tata Altroz Racer Rear Left View
2/17
Tata Altroz Racer Grille
3/17
Tata Altroz Racer Headlight
4/17
Tata Altroz Racer Taillight
5/17
Tata Altroz Racer Side Mirror Body
View all Images
6/17
12.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Altroz Racer Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Altroz Racer specs and features

Altroz Racer R2 Latest Updates

Altroz Racer is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 3 variants. The price of Altroz Racer R2 in Delhi is Rs. 12.19 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access,

  • Engine Type: 1.2 L Turbo Petrol
  • Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • BootSpace: 345 litres
    ...Read More

    Tata Altroz Racer R2 Price

    R2
    ₹12.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,49,000
    RTO
    1,16,900
    Insurance
    52,629
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,19,029
    EMI@26,202/mo
    Close

    Tata Altroz Racer R2 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 L Turbo Petrol
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 60 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    345 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Length
    3990 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Wheelbase
    2501 mm
    Height
    1523 mm
    Width
    1755 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    8
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    10.24 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Tata Altroz Racer R2 EMI
    EMI23,582 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,97,126
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,97,126
    Interest Amount
    3,17,765
    Payable Amount
    14,14,891

    Tata Altroz Racer other Variants

    R1
    ₹10.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,49,000
    RTO
    78,430
    Insurance
    48,949
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,76,879
    EMI@23,146/mo
    Close
    R3
    ₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Tata Altroz Racer Alternatives

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone

    9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Altroz Racervsi20 N Line

    Check Latest Offers
    Check EVA details
    View similar Cars
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    View all
    View all  Tata Cars

