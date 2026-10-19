Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG bookings open tomorrow

Indian automaker Mahindra is set to open bookings for its CNG-equipped sub-compact SUV, the XUV 3XO ZNG, tomorrow at 11 AM. This marks the company’s entry into the mainstream CNG SUV space, as the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG will be rivalling the Tata Nexon iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG.

Mahindra will open XUV 3XO ZNG bookings tomorrow at 11 AM. The CNG SUV offers 111 PS, 24.70 km/kg efficiency, four variants, and prices starting at ₹ 9.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Engine Specs

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG boasts a 1.2L MPFI turbo-petrol engine that develops 111 PS and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Interestingly, the CNG-equipped sub-compact SUV retains the same power and torque figures as its petrol counterpart, with Mahindra attributing this to revised turbocharger calibration and ECU mapping. Additionally, the company claims a fuel efficiency of 24.70 km per kg for the XUV 3XO ZNG, while the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 11.8 seconds.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG spec comparison: price, engine, features, mileage

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Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Features and Safety

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG comes equipped with a host of comfort and technology features, including a push-button engine start-stop system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery and a Dolby Atmos audio system.

The equipment list also includes a rear wiper, height-adjustable front seat belts, connected LED tail-lamps and front and rear armrests. Drivers can choose between three steering modes: Normal, Comfort and Sport. In terms of styling, the CNG version retains the exterior design of the petrol-powered XUV 3XO. The addition of ZNG badging on the tailgate distinguishes it from the standard petrol variants.

Safety features include six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, three-point seat belts for all occupants, ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders and a speed alert system.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Variants and Prices

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is offered in four variants, with the entry-level MX Edge priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The RevX Edge (O) costs ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AX5 variant is available for ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The range-topping RevX A is priced at ₹12.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

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