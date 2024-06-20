Tata Altroz Racer Specifications

Tata Altroz Racer comes in three petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.33 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Altroz Racer measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. The ground clearance of Altroz Racer is 165 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Altroz Racer sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less