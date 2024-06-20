HT Auto
Tata Altroz Racer Front Left Side
1/17
Tata Altroz Racer Rear Left View
2/17
Tata Altroz Racer Grille
3/17
Tata Altroz Racer Headlight
4/17
Tata Altroz Racer Taillight
5/17
Tata Altroz Racer Side Mirror Body
View all Images
6/17

Tata Altroz Racer Specifications

Tata Altroz Racer is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,49,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1199 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual. Tata Altroz Racer mileage is 19.33 kmpl.
9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Altroz Racer Specs

Tata Altroz Racer comes in three petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.33 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Tata Altroz Racer Specifications and Features

R3
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 L Turbo Petrol
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2501 mm
Height
1523 mm
Width
1755 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
345 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Optional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Altroz Racer Alternatives

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
i20 Specs
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
Altroz Specs
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

10 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
i20 N Line Specs

Tata Altroz Racer News

Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
20 Jun 2024
The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
17 Jun 2024
Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.
Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose
10 Jun 2024
Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback, carrying a host of cosmetic updates.
Tata Altroz Racer adds sporty vibe to the premium hatchback: Everything about it
9 Jun 2024
The Tata Altroz Racer will be offered only with a manual transmission paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
Tata Altroz Racer launched with sporty performance, priced from 9.49 lakh
7 Jun 2024
Tata Altroz Racer Variants & Price List

Tata Altroz Racer price starts at ₹ 9.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz Racer comes in 3 variants. Tata Altroz Racer's top variant is R3.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
R1
9.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
R2
10.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
R3
10.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

