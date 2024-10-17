HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 250 Duke Gets New All Black Colour Scheme. Check It Out

KTM 250 Duke gets new all-black colour scheme. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2024, 13:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 250 Duke.
KTM 250 Duke
The 2024 KTM 250 Duke comes with an LED headlamp that is borrowed from the 390 Duke.
KTM 250 Duke
The 2024 KTM 250 Duke comes with an LED headlamp that is borrowed from the 390 Duke.

KTM India has introduced a new all-black colour scheme for the 250 Duke. It is called Ebony Black and will be sold alongside Ceramic White, Electric Orange and Atlantic Blue. 2024 KTM 250 Duke is priced at 2,45,115 ex-showroom. It will continue to go against Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Yezdi Scrambler and Honda CB300R.

The Ebony Black colour scheme looks quite stealthy with an orange script for the ‘250’. The frame, alloys, body panels and the fuel tank itself are in black.

There are no other changes to the 2024 KTM 250 Duke. It continues to come with a 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the older model. This power mill is capable of churning out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 250 Duke
Engine Icon249.07 cc Mileage Icon30.8 kmpl
₹ 2.41 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon26.5 kmpl
₹ 2.32 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 200 Duke
Engine Icon200 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Cbr300r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR300R
Engine Icon286.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 200
Engine Icon199.5 cc Mileage Icon35.0 kmpl
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 310 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 310
Engine Icon312.12 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

For 2024, the 250 Duke comes with a new 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display for the instrument cluster, which is borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke. The instrument cluster comes with new graphics and has features such as smartphone Connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, headset connection and more. The headset can be paired with the instrument cluster via the KTM Connect app.

Watch: 2024 KTM 390 Duke review: The pocket rocket is back

Apart from the instrument cluster, there is also a new LED headlamp in the front which should help in illuminating the roads better and the switchgear has also been updated which is needed to control various functions of the instrument cluster.

(Read more: KTM 200 Duke gets tech-savvy, Here are the five key updates given to the bike)

KTM is using a steel trellis frame for the 250 Duke. It is suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc that is a radially mounted calliper and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a floating caliper. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer along with Supermoto mode that disables ABS on the rear wheel. There are no changes to the 17-inch alloy wheels.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2024, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India 250 Duke

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.