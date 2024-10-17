KTM 250 Duke gets new all-black colour scheme. Check it out

KTM India has introduced a new all-black colour scheme for the 250 Duke . It is called Ebony Black and will be sold alongside Ceramic White, Electric Orange and Atlantic Blue. 2024 KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2,45,115 ex-showroom. It will continue to go against Triumph Speed 400 , Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 , Yezdi Scrambler and Honda CB300R .

The Ebony Black colour scheme looks quite stealthy with an orange script for the ‘250’. The frame, alloys, body panels and the fuel tank itself are in black.

There are no other changes to the 2024 KTM 250 Duke. It continues to come with a 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the older model. This power mill is capable of churning out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.

For 2024, the 250 Duke comes with a new 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display for the instrument cluster, which is borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke. The instrument cluster comes with new graphics and has features such as smartphone Connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, headset connection and more. The headset can be paired with the instrument cluster via the KTM Connect app.

Apart from the instrument cluster, there is also a new LED headlamp in the front which should help in illuminating the roads better and the switchgear has also been updated which is needed to control various functions of the instrument cluster.

KTM is using a steel trellis frame for the 250 Duke. It is suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc that is a radially mounted calliper and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a floating caliper. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer along with Supermoto mode that disables ABS on the rear wheel. There are no changes to the 17-inch alloy wheels.

