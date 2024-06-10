HT Auto
Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose

Updated on: 10 Jun 2024, 11:06 AM
Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.

Tata Motors has just launched the Altroz Racer in India, which comes as a sportier iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback. The homegrown automaker has already received a pretty good response with the Altroz in the Indian market, which competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. Now, to add more zing to the car, Tata Motors has introduced the Altroz Racer, which comes with a host of cosmetic updates over the regular version of the hatchback.

The newly launched Altroz Racer comes as a key competitor against the i20 N Line, the sportier version of the Hyundai i20. Here is a comparison between the Tata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line, based on the price and specifications.

Also Read : Tata Altroz Racer adds sporty vibe to the premium hatchback: Everything about it

Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Price

Available in three different trim options, the Tata Altroz Racer comes priced between 9.49 lakh and 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 N Line comes priced between 9.99 lakh and 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Tata Altroz Racer comes with highly competitive and affordable pricing against the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Specification

Powering the Tata Altroz Racer sporty premium hatchback is the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as the Altro Racer doesn't get any automatic variant. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that is available with the options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.

While both the hot hatches come promising similar power and torque output, the Hyundai i20 is available in both manual and automatic transmission variants, which ensures the consumers get more options with this car compared to the Altroz Racer.

