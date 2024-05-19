Tata Motors Group boosts FY25 investment outlay to 43000 crore

Tata Motors group has raised its investment outlay for FY25 to ₹43,000 crore for new products and technologies, with its British arm Jaguar Land Rover absorbing the maximum share, according to a senior company official.

In FY24, Tata Motors group had given a guidance of 3 billion pound investment for Jaguar Land Rover (about ₹30,000 crore) and ₹8,000 crore for Tata Motors -- a total of about ₹38,000 crore.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Force Motors Gurkha 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mean Metal Motors Azani 120 Kwh 120 Kwh 700 km 700 km ₹ 88 - 90 Lakhs View Details Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.30 - 9.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs View Details Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers

"Investment by JLR ended at 3.3 billion pounds (more than ₹33,000 crore), and Tata Motors did more than ₹8,200 crore. So, the total we ended was at about ₹41,200 crore investment in FY24," Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said in an earnings conference.

Also Read : Tata Nexon with panoramic sunroof caught on video. Mahindra XUV3XO effect?

Coming to FY25, he said, for JLR, the investment will be "more like 3.5 billion pounds, broadly ₹35,000 crore, because all the product plans we had are coming together (next year)".

He further said, "There is a phasing issue we are dealing (with), and these products have to (be) launched on time".

For Tata Motors, Balaji said, "We will repeat the ₹8,000-odd crore range. So, JLR is about 6 per cent increase and Tata Motors is flat. So, that's how the investment is (for FY25)". He said the investment is "all about products and technologies" for JLR and Tata Motors.

Elaborating on the new product launch programme, Jaguar Land Rover CFO Richard Molyneux said, "FY2026 is the year when our new product starts to hit. We will have Range Rover BEV in the market by then and other products as well. At that point in time, we start to replace some of the vehicles on which we make less money with brand-new vehicles, which normally helps EBIT levels".

On the Range Rover BEV, he said, "We're doing it differently. This is not a BEV (battery electric vehicle) which is going to get sold as a Range Rover. This is the Range Rover with a BEV powertrain".

Molyneux further said, "BEV happens to give the exact combination of power, quietness and serenity that is perfect for the Range Rover brand. So, this will be the top-end of Range Rover". JLR will also keep developing its offerings on Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, he said, adding that the Defender OCTA will get launched later this year.

First Published Date: