Tata Nexon with panoramic sunroof caught on video. Mahindra XUV3XO effect?

A new variant of the Tata Nexon facelift has been spied with a panoramic sunroof. It can be expected that the new variant will be launched in the coming months. The panoramic sunroof is expected to be offered in the top-end variants only whereas, the lower variants could continue to come with a standard electric sunroof. The sub-compact SUV also received new variants recently. All these changes will help Tata Nexon to stay competitive in the Indian market.

Sunroofs are a new trend in the Indian market. More and more manufacturers have started offering sunroofs with their vehicles. Most sub-4 metre compact SUVs that are currently on sale in the Indian market are being offered with an electric sunroof. However, Mahindra took it up a notch and launched the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof which is the largest in the segment. So, it makes sense that Tata is also adding the panoramic sunroof to the Nexon.

Tata Motors recently added new variants to the Nexon's lineup. The starting price for the petrol variant of the Tata Nexon is now ₹8 lakh, while the diesel variant starts from ₹10 lakh. The Tata Nexon's new entry-level petrol variant, called Smart (O), is ₹15,000 more affordable than the previous base variant, Smart.

Additionally, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Smart + and Smart + S variants by ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon Smart + is priced at ₹8.90 lakh, while the Smart + S is priced at ₹9.40 lakh.

On the diesel front, the Tata Nexon now offers two new variants - Smart + and Smart + S. The Smart + variant is the new entry-level option, priced at ₹10 lakh, while the Smart + S variant costs ₹10.60 lakh. These new variants have resulted in a reduction of ₹1.10 lakh in the base price of the Nexon diesel.

