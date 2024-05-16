HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon With Panoramic Sunroof Caught On Video. Mahindra Xuv3xo Effect?

Tata Nexon with panoramic sunroof caught on video. Mahindra XUV3XO effect?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2024, 10:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Currently, the Tata Nexon comes with a standard electric sunroof. It is expected that the panoramic sunroof will be offered only on the top-end varian
...
2023 Tata Nexon facelift
The road presence of the Nexon significantly improved with the facelift that was launched last year.
2023 Tata Nexon facelift
The road presence of the Nexon significantly improved with the facelift that was launched last year.

A new variant of the Tata Nexon facelift has been spied with a panoramic sunroof. It can be expected that the new variant will be launched in the coming months. The panoramic sunroof is expected to be offered in the top-end variants only whereas, the lower variants could continue to come with a standard electric sunroof. The sub-compact SUV also received new variants recently. All these changes will help Tata Nexon to stay competitive in the Indian market.

Sunroofs are a new trend in the Indian market. More and more manufacturers have started offering sunroofs with their vehicles. Most sub-4 metre compact SUVs that are currently on sale in the Indian market are being offered with an electric sunroof. However, Mahindra took it up a notch and launched the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof which is the largest in the segment. So, it makes sense that Tata is also adding the panoramic sunroof to the Nexon.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Cng (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Wr-v 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
View Details

Tata Motors recently added new variants to the Nexon's lineup. The starting price for the petrol variant of the Tata Nexon is now 8 lakh, while the diesel variant starts from 10 lakh. The Tata Nexon's new entry-level petrol variant, called Smart (O), is 15,000 more affordable than the previous base variant, Smart.

Additionally, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Smart + and Smart + S variants by 30,000 and 40,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon Smart + is priced at 8.90 lakh, while the Smart + S is priced at 9.40 lakh.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Nexon facelift review: Nearly all-new subcompact SUV

On the diesel front, the Tata Nexon now offers two new variants - Smart + and Smart + S. The Smart + variant is the new entry-level option, priced at 10 lakh, while the Smart + S variant costs 10.60 lakh. These new variants have resulted in a reduction of 1.10 lakh in the base price of the Nexon diesel.

First Published Date: 16 May 2024, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Indian Nexon 2024 Nexon Tata Motors Nexon Facelift Nexon Tata

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.