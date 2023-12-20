In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours.
The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
