Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes with 1103 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Streetfighter V4 starts at Rs. 28.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Streetfighter V4 sits in the Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ducati Streetfighter V4 price starts at ₹ 28.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 32.38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Streetfighter V4's top variant is S
