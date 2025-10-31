hamburger icon
Streetfighter V4PriceMileageImages
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Front Right View
1/1

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications

Ducati Streetfighter V4 starting price is Rs. 28,68,600 in India. Ducati Streetfighter V4 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 1103 cc engine. Ducati Streetfighter V4 mileage is 13.15 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specs

Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes with 1103 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Streetfighter V4 starts at Rs. 28.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Streetfighter V4 sits in the ...Read More

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16 litres
Wheelbase
1488 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
214 PS @ 13500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
120 Nm @ 11200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminum alloy "Front Frame"
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound dumping adjustment with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event based mode. Aluminium Single-sided swingarm.
Front Suspension
Ohlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event based mode

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Alternatives

Aprilia RSV4

Aprilia RSV4

31.26 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RSV4 Specs
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XDiavel V4 Specs
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

29.08 - 29.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Diavel V4 Specs
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP

31.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CBR1000RR-R SP Specs
Kawasaki Z H2

Kawasaki Z H2

25.85 - 30.56 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Z H2 Specs
BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33 - 38 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
M 1000 R Specs

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Related News

View all
 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Related News

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Variants & Price List

Ducati Streetfighter V4 price starts at ₹ 28.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 32.38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Streetfighter V4's top variant is S

28.69 Lakhs*
1103 cc
214 PS
32.38 Lakhs*
1103 cc
214 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹22.76 - 27.84 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ducati Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details