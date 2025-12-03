HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Red Fm’s Riders Music Festival Returns In February 2026 For Noida Weekender

Red FM’s Riders Music Festival returns in February 2026 for Noida weekender

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2025, 20:05 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • 93.5 Red FM has confirmed the fourth edition of the Riders Music Festival with a bigger format, expanded arenas, top artists, Ducati showcases and 2 days of motorcycle culture.

Ducati Streetfighter V4
Rider's Music Festival 2026 was announced at Studio XO alongside the India launch of the latest Ducati Streetfighter V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Rider's Music Festival 2026 was announced at Studio XO alongside the India launch of the latest Ducati Streetfighter V4
View Personalised Offers on
Ducati Streetfighter V4 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

93.5 Red FM has officially announced the fourth edition of the Riders Music Festival (RMF), confirming that the event will be held at The Great India Place (GIP) in Noida on February 21–22, 2026. The upcoming edition, billed as the festival’s most expansive and diverse yet, builds upon last year’s revival and continues to mix motorcycles, music, and lifestyle for a 2-day event with several popular artist performances.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Festival teaser alongside Streetfighter V4 India launch

The announcement arrived at a high-energy event at Studio XO, Noida, which also hosted the Delhi launch of the new Ducati Streetfighter V4. Guests were given an exclusive preview of what RMF 2026 has in store, including a showcase of motorcycles such as rare vintage models, the Ducati Panigale V2, Kawasaki KLX 450R, Honda X-ADV 750 and the Kawasaki Z1100. The diverse lineup offered a glimpse of the performance-focused machines that will be featured at the festival next year.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Engine Icon1103 cc
₹ 28.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
Engine Icon890 cc Mileage Icon16.6 kmpl
₹ 19.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V4
Engine Icon1103 cc Mileage Icon15.38 kmpl
₹ 29.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aprilia Rsv4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RSV4
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 31.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Diavel V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel V4
Engine Icon1158 cc Mileage Icon18.2 kmpl
₹ 27.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr1000rr-r Sp (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP
Engine Icon999.9 cc
₹ 31.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S launched in India, priced from 19.11 lakh

Expanded arenas and events in 2026

RMF 2026 aims to take music and riding culture forward through expanded activity zones, immersive tech experiences, custom and vintage motorcycle displays, streetwear showcases and curated selections of riding gear and pre-owned superbikes. Red FM is additionally planning to host than 50 Breakfast Ride Weekends across major cities leading up to the event to build up community engagement.

The festival will also collaborate with Apex Racing Academy to host a 100 Riders Track Day at the Buddh International Circuit. Among other attractions are the FMX stunt shows, dirt biking arenas, drift tracks, gaming zones, culinary experiences and an international ride to Chiang Mai. This year’s edition also includes an upgraded EV Arena and sustainability efforts, with a growing number of Indian motorists choosing to go the greener route. The festival further aims to highlight broadening inclusivity with a growing participation of women riders.

Also Read : 2026 Yamaha R3 70th anniversary livery unveiled

Music, performances and cultural mix

RMF 2026 will host an even broader entertainment lineup than before with stand-up comedy, hip-hop, Bollywood, pop and indie music planned for the festival weekend. Confirmed performers include the likes of Mika Singh and Harsh Gujral, with more artists set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Riders Music Festival 2026 are now live on BookMyShow, with further updates to roll out on Red FM’s digital channels in the run-up to the event.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2025, 20:05 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.