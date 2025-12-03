Red FM’s Riders Music Festival returns in February 2026 for Noida weekender

93.5 Red FM has officially announced the fourth edition of the Riders Music Festival (RMF), confirming that the event will be held at The Great India Place (GIP) in Noida on February 21–22, 2026. The upcoming edition, billed as the festival’s most expansive and diverse yet, builds upon last year’s revival and continues to mix motorcycles, music, and lifestyle for a 2-day event with several popular artist performances.

Festival teaser alongside Streetfighter V4 India launch

The announcement arrived at a high-energy event at Studio XO, Noida, which also hosted the Delhi launch of the new Ducati Streetfighter V4. Guests were given an exclusive preview of what RMF 2026 has in store, including a showcase of motorcycles such as rare vintage models, the Ducati Panigale V2, Kawasaki KLX 450R, Honda X-ADV 750 and the Kawasaki Z1100. The diverse lineup offered a glimpse of the performance-focused machines that will be featured at the festival next year.

Expanded arenas and events in 2026

RMF 2026 aims to take music and riding culture forward through expanded activity zones, immersive tech experiences, custom and vintage motorcycle displays, streetwear showcases and curated selections of riding gear and pre-owned superbikes. Red FM is additionally planning to host than 50 Breakfast Ride Weekends across major cities leading up to the event to build up community engagement.

The festival will also collaborate with Apex Racing Academy to host a 100 Riders Track Day at the Buddh International Circuit. Among other attractions are the FMX stunt shows, dirt biking arenas, drift tracks, gaming zones, culinary experiences and an international ride to Chiang Mai. This year’s edition also includes an upgraded EV Arena and sustainability efforts, with a growing number of Indian motorists choosing to go the greener route. The festival further aims to highlight broadening inclusivity with a growing participation of women riders.

Music, performances and cultural mix

RMF 2026 will host an even broader entertainment lineup than before with stand-up comedy, hip-hop, Bollywood, pop and indie music planned for the festival weekend. Confirmed performers include the likes of Mika Singh and Harsh Gujral, with more artists set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Riders Music Festival 2026 are now live on BookMyShow, with further updates to roll out on Red FM’s digital channels in the run-up to the event.

