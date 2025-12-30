hamburger icon
Ducati XDiavel V4 Front Right View
Ducati XDiavel V4 Left View
Ducati XDiavel V4 Rear Left View
Ducati XDiavel V4 Right View
Ducati XDiavel V4 Top View
Ducati XDiavel V4 Engine View
Ducati XDiavel V4 Specifications

Ducati XDiavel V4 starting price is Rs. 30,88,700 in India. Ducati XDiavel V4 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 1158 cc engine.
30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ducati XDiavel V4 Specs

Ducati XDiavel V4 comes with 1158 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of XDiavel V4 starts at Rs. 30.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati XDiavel V4 sits in the ...

Ducati XDiavel V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Black Lava
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Wheelbase
1620 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
168.59 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Counter-Rotating Crankshaft, Twin Pulse Firing Order, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm, Travel - 145 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Ducati XDiavel V4 Variants & Price List

Ducati XDiavel V4 price starts at ₹ 30.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 31.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati XDiavel V4 comes in 2 variants. Ducati XDiavel V4's top variant is Black Lava

30.89 Lakhs*
1158 cc
168.59 PS
31.2 Lakhs*
1158 cc
168.59 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

