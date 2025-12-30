Top 5 highlights of the Ducati XDiavel V4

The Ducati XDiavel V4 has been launched in India, with the latest version of the sports cruiser bringing crucial upgrades. It retains the iconic laid-back stance and its aggressive design ethos while carrying design, chassis, and hardware upgrades. Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything you need to know about one of the most recognisable big bikes on our shores:

1. Engine and Performance

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is powered by the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing 168 hp and 125 Nm. Tuned for strong low- and mid-range performance, the power unit is suited for relaxed cruising while still delivering serious straight-line performance. Ducati claims a 0–100 kmph time of under three seconds, with features such as cylinder deactivation aimed at improving real-world efficiency and reducing overall heat generated.

Specification Details Motorcycle Type Sport Cruiser Engine 1,158 cc, V4 Granturismo, liquid cooled Maximum Power 168 hp Peak Torque 125 Nm Transmission 6 speed gearbox Clutch Slip and assist clutch Final Drive Chain drive Frame Aluminium monocoque Front Suspension Fully adjustable 50 mm USD fork Rear Suspension Fully adjustable monoshock Front Brake Twin 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema calipers Rear Brake Single disc ABS Cornering ABS Traction Control Yes Wheelie Control Yes Launch Control Yes Riding Modes Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet Instrument Cluster 6.9 inch TFT colour display Connectivity Bluetooth, smartphone integration Seat Height 770 mm Kerb Weight 229 kg Rear Tyre 240/45 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 litres Colours Available Burning Red, Black Lava Ex Showroom Price ₹ 30.88 lakh to ₹ 31.19 lakh

2. Chassis, Suspension and Braking

Built around a lightweight aluminium chassis, the new XDiavel has a kerb weight of 229 kg, making it lighter than its predecessor. Suspension duties are carried out by fully adjustable 50 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from twin 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema calipers, supported by cornering ABS.

3. Riding Ergonomics and Design

The XDiavel V4's hardware package is headlined by Brembo Stylema brakes and fully adjustable suspension

The XDiavel V4 retains its low-slung cruiser stance but gets revised ergonomics. The seat height is set at 770 mm, the handlebars have been moved closer to the rider, and suspension travel has been increased for better comfort. Design highlights include a muscular tank, quad-exit exhaust, a classic single-sided swingarm and a massive 240-section rear tyre, culminating in an aggressive stance like no other.

4. Electronics and Technology

The motorcycle is equipped with a six-axis IMU that enables traction control, wheelie control, launch control and cornering ABS. The motorcycle comes with a bi-directional quickshifter and the rider can benefit from cruise control. Four riding modes, Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet, are offered alongside three power modes. Ducati has further installed a 6.9-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, calls and SMS alerts.

5. Colours and Pricing

Ducati has reworked the cruiser with a lighter chassis, revised ergonomics and a comprehensive electronics suite

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is available in two exclusive colour schemes: Burning Red and Black Lava. Prices in India start at ₹30.88 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as Ducati’s flagship sport cruiser.

