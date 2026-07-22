Vespa 125 Key Specs
- Engine124.45 cc
- Mileage55 kmpl
- Power9.51 ps
- Speed86 kmph
- Max Torque10.1 Nm
Vespa 125 is priced between Rs. 1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Vespa 125 is available in 6 variants - Single Tone, Dual Tone, STD, Officina 8, Tech, Qala.
Vespa 125 comes in eight colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue Energico - Tech, Grigio Grey - Tech, Nero Black, Rosso Red, Verde Amabile, Blue & White, Pearl White.
Vespa 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.45 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Vespa 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Vespa ZX 125.
Vespa 125 comes with a mileage of 55 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Vespa 125
|Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
|-
|124.45 cc
|9.51 PS
|10.1 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|125VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|125VSChetak
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|1850 mm
|-
|-
|-
|125VSRizta
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|-
|-
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|125VS450S
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.4 kW
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|125VSOneS Gen 2
Vespa 125 is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|9.51 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|10.1 Nm
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.45 cc
|Max Speed
|86 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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