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VESPA 125

₹1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vespa 125 Price:

Vespa 125 is priced between Rs. 1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Vespa 125?

The Vespa 125 is available in 6 variants - Single Tone, Dual Tone, STD, Officina 8, Tech, Qala.

What are the Vespa 125 colour options?

Vespa 125 comes in eight colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue Energico - Tech, Grigio Grey - Tech, Nero Black, Rosso Red, Verde Amabile, Blue & White, Pearl White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa 125?

Vespa 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.45 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa 125?

Vespa 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Vespa ZX 125.

What is the mileage of Vespa 125?

Vespa 125 comes with a mileage of 55 kmpl (Company claimed).

Vespa 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.45 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    55 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.51 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    86 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.1 Nm
View All 125 SpecsView specs icon

Vespa 125 Variants

Vespa 125 price starts at ₹ 1.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.81 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa 125 comes in 6 variants. Vespa 125's top variant is Qala.
6 Variants Available
125 Single Tone
₹1.26 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
86 kmph
125 Dual Tone
₹1.27 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
86 kmph
125 STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Vespa 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
Formula 1's CEO expresses interest in returning to India, emphasizing the need for proper collaboration and investment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
Fuel prices in India have increased by ₹3 per litre for petrol and diesel, due to rising global crude oil costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
Vespa launches Tech 80th series in India, celebrating 80 years with retro design and modern features for scooters.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Apr 2026
India's auto dealers warn of supply disruptions due to rising raw material costs linked to the West Asia conflict, despite record sales.Read Full Story

Vespa 125 Visual Comparison

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Vespa 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa 125
Vespa 125 image
Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards-124.45 cc9.51 PS10.1 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumAlloy
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloy125VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----Alloy125VSChetak
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
---Scooters125 kg1850 mm---125VSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
--22 NmScooters108 kg-DiscDiscAlloy125VS450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
-6.4 kW52 NmScooters118 kg-DiscDrumAlloy125VSOneS Gen 2

Vespa 125 Images

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Vespa 125 Image 2
Vespa 125 Image 3
Vespa 125 Image 4
Vespa 125 Image 5
Vespa 125 Image 6

Vespa 125 Colours

Vespa 125 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Azzuro provenza

Vespa 125 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
125vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
125vsChetak
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
125vsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
125vs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
125vsOneS Gen 2
Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.07 Lakhs
125vsZX 125

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5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
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Vespa 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.51 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque10.1 Nm
Mileage55 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine124.45 cc
Max Speed86 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 125 specs and features

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