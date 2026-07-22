Vespa 125 Price:

Vespa 125 is priced between Rs. 1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Vespa 125?

The Vespa 125 is available in 6 variants - Single Tone, Dual Tone, STD, Officina 8, Tech, Qala.

What are the Vespa 125 colour options?

Vespa 125 comes in eight colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue Energico - Tech, Grigio Grey - Tech, Nero Black, Rosso Red, Verde Amabile, Blue & White, Pearl White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa 125?

Vespa 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.45 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa 125?

Vespa 125 rivals are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450S, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Vespa ZX 125.

What is the mileage of Vespa 125?

Vespa 125 comes with a mileage of 55 kmpl (Company claimed).