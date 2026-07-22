Vespa unveils ultra-limited Primavera 125 in Gigi Rigolatto collaboration

Vespa has taken the covers off a highly exclusive version of the Primavera 125 , created with Italian restaurant chain Gigi Rigolatto and limited to just 100 units worldwide. Priced at 12,000 euros, or roughly ₹10.8 lakh, the scooter costs far more than a regular Primavera 125 and is aimed more at collectors than everyday riders. Vespa has not said anything about bringing it to India.

Built for display, not commuting

Several of the details underline how this edition is designed for display rather than used like a normal scooter. The front luggage rack comes with leather straps to hold beach towels, while the chrome rear rack is designed to carry a wicker picnic basket. Those touches make the scooter look more like a curated accessory for a coastal setting than a practical runabout.

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Vespa’s launch location also fits the theme. The scooter was revealed at Gigi Rigolatto’s Saint-Tropez outlet, one of the chain’s locations alongside Paris, Rome, Miami and Dubai. Of the 100 units planned globally, two are being kept on display at the Saint-Tropez site through the summer and will not be sold. That leaves just 98 units for customers around the world.

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Luxury-first approach

Under the themed bodywork, the scooter stays a standard Primavera 125, which means the extra cost is tied almost entirely to styling and presentation. Vespa has used the collaboration to turn a familiar scooter into a lifestyle object, with the design drawing directly from summer travel and Riviera imagery.

The body is finished in a bright sun-kissed yellow shade intended to recall the Italian coast. The seat is wrapped in cognac-coloured leather and finished with ivory stitching. The visual package is completed by ivory-white wheel rims and open-sidewall tyres, giving the scooter a more decorative, show-piece feel than a regular production model.

A wider limited-run strategy

The Primavera 125 collaboration arrives less than a month after Vespa’s Edizione Ottantesimo, which was limited to 1,946 units to mark the brand’s 80th anniversary. Taken together, the two launches suggest Vespa is actively using restricted production runs to build attention around special editions.

Also Read : Vespa Edizione Ottantesimo unveiled to celebrate 80 years, limited to just 1,946 units

The company also framed the project as a partnership between different creative worlds. As Vespa put it, "Through its collaboration with Gigi, the brand once again demonstrates its ability to connect different creative worlds, reinvent the experience and offer a unique vision of contemporary lifestyle. Together, Vespa and Gigi celebrate the pleasure of living every moment to the fullest, finding beauty in every detail and turning each journey into a memorable experience. A vision inspired by seaside escapes, long lunches overlooking the horizon and sun-drenched roads leading to the most beautiful summer destinations."

For anyone looking for a scooter to ride every day, the standard Primavera 125 remains the sensible choice. This special edition is positioned more as a collectible statement, with rarity and presentation doing most of the work.

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