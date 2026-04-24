Vespa Tech 80th series launched in India to mark its 80th anniversary

Vespa has unveiled the Tech 80th special series in India to mark eight decades since the original patent was filed on 23 April 1946. The commemorative edition, offered in 125 and 150 versions, revisits the scooter’s early design language while adding select premium touches from the current range.

Vespa Tech 80th series: A milestone edition

The launch comes as Vespa prepares for its 80th anniversary and reflects the brand’s long history as a symbol of style, freedom and Italian design. Over the years, Vespa has expanded into more than 160 models, but the company says it has continued to retain the clean lines and visual identity that made the scooter famous.

For this special edition, Vespa has looked back to its roots. The Tech 80th series is designed around the original spirit of the brand, combining a retro-inspired look with modern details. The company says the model is meant for riders who view Vespa as more than transport and see it as a symbol of personal freedom.

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Vespa Tech 80th series: Classic-inspired design

At the centre of the new edition is a distinctive Verde Pastello green finish inspired by early Vespa colours from the 1940s. The shade draws from the colour code of the first single-colour Vespa models found in historical archives, linking the scooter to its earliest days.

The newly introduced Vespa Tech 80th model.

The colour theme extends across several parts of the scooter, including the shield profile, passenger grab handle, rear-view mirrors, control units and front suspension linkage. The bodywork gets a glossy finish, while satin accents add contrast.

The saddle, footrest rubber inserts and handles also follow a darker green tone, helping create a simple but striking appearance. The rims take inspiration from early Vespa scooters, starting with the Vespa 98 from 1946. They are finished in Verde Pastello with a diamond-cut channel.

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Vespa Tech 80th series: Special badges and launch focus

The front shield carries the Vespa logo along with an ‘80th’ plaque. At the rear, the scooter gets a badge marked ‘80 years of Vespa Est. 1946’, created for the anniversary.

Vespa says the Tech 80th in India is an exclusive model that will become part of the brand’s global celebration. The anniversary will be marked in Rome from 25 to 28 June 2026, in what the company describes as its biggest Vespa gathering yet.

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