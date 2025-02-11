HT Auto
VESPA S 125

Launch Date: 11 Feb 2025
1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 125.0 cc

S 125: 124.45 cc

Power

Category Average: 10.1 ps

S 125: 9.51 ps

View all S 125 Specs and Features

Vespa S 125 Alternatives

Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.18 Lakhs
S 125vsZX 125
Vespa 125

Vespa 125

1.32 Lakhs
S 125vs125
Honda Vario 160

Honda Vario 160

1.3 Lakhs Onwards
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.16 Lakhs
S 125vsSR Storm
Vespa SXL 125

Vespa SXL 125

1.35 - 1.41 Lakhs
S 125vsSXL 125
Aprilia SR 160

Aprilia SR 160

1.32 - 1.41 Lakhs
S 125vsSR 160
Vespa S 125 Variants

Vespa S 125 price starts at ₹ 1.36 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa S 125 comes in 2 variants. Vespa S 125's top variant is Tech.

2 Variants Available
₹1.36 Lakhs*
Engine
124.45 cc
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Roadside Assistance
Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
₹1.96 Lakhs*
Engine
124.45 cc
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Roadside Assistance
Bluetooth Connectivity
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Vespa S 125 Colours

Vespa S 125 is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Arancio-impulsivo
Vespa S 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.51 PS
Body TypeScooter
HeadlightLED
Engine124.45 cc
View all S 125 specs and features

Vespa S 125 comparison with similar bikes

*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Vespa News

    The 2025 Vespa and Vespa S arrive with updated 125 cc and 150 cc engines along with new features on the Tech variant
    2025 Vespa scooter range launched in India with upgrades, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    11 Feb 2025
    Piaggio has not revealed the exact benefits but expect to see cash discounts, exchange bonuses, free accessories, insurance and more
    Vespa and Aprilia scooters get year-end discounts of up to 13,000
    4 Dec 2024
    The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition will be available in India as Completely Built Units (CBU)
    Vespa 946 Dragon Edition lands in India. But will you pay 14.27 lakh for it?
    1 Jul 2024
    The Vespa Justin Bieber edition will be available in single digit numbers for India with a restricted production run globally
    Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India. Here's how much it costs
    17 Aug 2023
    Vespa and Disney have partnered to bring the Primavera Mickey Mouse Edition in global markets
    Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition unveiled to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary
    21 Jun 2023
    Vespa S 125 FAQs

    The top variant of Vespa S 125 is the Tech.
    The Vespa S 125 boasts a 124.45 cc engine, generating a max power of 9.51 PS.
    The Vespa S 125 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Tech is priced at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

