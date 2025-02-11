Vespa S 125 price starts at ₹ 1.36 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa S 125 comes in 2 variants. Vespa S 125's top variant is Tech.
Category Average: 125.0 cc
S 125: 124.45 cc
Category Average: 10.1 ps
S 125: 9.51 ps
Vespa S 125 is available in the 10 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|9.51 PS
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.45 cc
Vespa S 125
Vespa S 125
₹1.36 Lakhs*
₹1.18 Lakhs*
₹1.32 Lakhs*
₹1.16 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹1.32 Lakhs*
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.33 Lakhs*
₹1.44 Lakhs*
₹1.44 Lakhs*
Power
9.5 PS
Power
9.92 PS
Power
9.5 PS
Power
9.92 PS
Power
9.77 PS
Power
11.01 PS
Power
9.78 PS
Power
9.61 PS
Power
10.9 PS
Power
10.79 PS
Torque
10.1 Nm
Torque
9.6 Nm
Torque
10.1 Nm
Torque
9.7 Nm
Torque
9.6 Nm
Torque
11.6 Nm
Torque
10.11 Nm
Torque
10.19 Nm
Torque
11.6 Nm
Torque
11.26 Nm
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
124.49 cc
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
160.03 cc
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
160 cc
Engine
149.5 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
129 kg
Kerb Weight
129 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Length
1770 mm
Length
1770 mm
Length
1770 mm
Length
1985 mm
Length
1770 mm
Length
1985 mm
Length
1770 mm
Length
1963 mm
Length
1960 mm
Length
1770 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
