|Engine
|124.45 cc
The S 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S 125 STD is available in 10 colour options: Arancio-impulsivo, Giallo-yellow, Nero-black, Nero-black-s-tech, Oro, Verde-ambizioso, Red-and-white, Pearl-white-s-tech, Pearl-white, Black-and-white.
The S 125 STD is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.
In the S 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs or the Vespa 125 priced between ₹1.26 Lakhs - 1.81 Lakhs.
The S 125 STD has Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Bluetooth Connectivity and Passenger Footrest.