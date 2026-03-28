Vespa 150 Key Specs
- Engine149.5 cc
- Power11.42 ps
- Speed93 kmph
- Max Torque11.66 Nm
Vespa 150 is priced between Rs. 1.4 - 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Vespa 150 is available in 5 variants - Single Tone, Dual Tone, Officina 8, Tech, Qala.
Vespa 150 comes in eleven colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.
Vespa 150 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149.5 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Vespa 150 rivals are Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Ather Energy Rizta, Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport, Vespa SXL 150, Yamaha Aerox 155, Yamaha NMax 155.
Vespa 150 comes with a mileage of 40–45 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Vespa 150
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149.5 cc
|11.42 PS
|10.1 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.4 kW
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150VSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 75,999Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|1850 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150VSRizta
|Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|13 kW
|-
|Scooters
|118 kg
|1899 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|150VSS1 Pro Sport
|Vespa SXL 150
|Rs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149.5 cc
|10.47 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150VSSXL 150
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Rs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|15 PS
|13.9 Nm
|Scooters
|126 kg
|1980 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150VSAerox 155
Vespa 150 is available in the 11 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|11.42 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|11.66 Nm
|Mileage
|40–45 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|149.5 cc
|Max Speed
|93 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Vespa Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters