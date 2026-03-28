Vespa 150 Price:

Vespa 150 is priced between Rs. 1.4 - 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Vespa 150?

The Vespa 150 is available in 5 variants - Single Tone, Dual Tone, Officina 8, Tech, Qala.

What are the Vespa 150 colour options?

Vespa 150 comes in eleven colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa 150?

Vespa 150 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149.5 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa 150?

Vespa 150 rivals are Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Ather Energy Rizta, Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport, Vespa SXL 150, Yamaha Aerox 155, Yamaha NMax 155.

What is the mileage of Vespa 150?

Vespa 150 comes with a mileage of 40–45 kmpl (Company claimed).