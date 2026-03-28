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VESPA 150

₹1.4 - 1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2829
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Variants

Vespa 150 Price:

Vespa 150 is priced between Rs. 1.4 - 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Vespa 150?

The Vespa 150 is available in 5 variants - Single Tone, Dual Tone, Officina 8, Tech, Qala.

What are the Vespa 150 colour options?

Vespa 150 comes in eleven colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa 150?

Vespa 150 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149.5 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa 150?

Vespa 150 rivals are Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Ather Energy Rizta, Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport, Vespa SXL 150, Yamaha Aerox 155, Yamaha NMax 155.

What is the mileage of Vespa 150?

Vespa 150 comes with a mileage of 40–45 kmpl (Company claimed).

Vespa 150 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149.5 cc
  • Power iconPower
    11.42 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    93 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    11.66 Nm
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Vespa 150 Variants

Vespa 150 price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa 150 comes in 5 variants. Vespa 150's top variant is Qala.
5 Variants Available
150 Single Tone
₹1.4 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
93 kmph
150 Dual Tone
₹1.41 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
93 kmph
150 Officina 8
₹1.49 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
93 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Vespa 150 Visual Comparison

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Vespa 150 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa 150
Vespa 150 image
Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards-149.5 cc11.42 PS10.1 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6115
-6.4 kW52 NmScooters118 kg-DiscDrumAlloy150VSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 75,999Onwards
4.28
---Scooters125 kg1850 mmDiscDrumAlloy150VSRizta
Ola Electric S1 Pro SportOla Electric S1 Pro Sport imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
3.81
-13 kW-Scooters118 kg1899 mmDiscDiscAlloy150VSS1 Pro Sport
Vespa SXL 150Vespa SXL 150 imageRs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards-149.5 cc10.47 PS10.6 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumAlloy150VSSXL 150
Yamaha Aerox 155Yamaha Aerox 155 imageRs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
4.83
155 cc15 PS13.9 NmScooters126 kg1980 mmDiscDrumAlloy150VSAerox 155

Vespa 150 Images

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Vespa 150 Image 2
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Vespa 150 Colours

Vespa 150 is available in the 11 Colours in India.

Azzuro Provenza
Blue And White
Blue Energico
Grigio Grey
Grigio Greymatte Metallic Blue
Nero Black
Orange And White
Pearl White
Rosso Red
Special Edition Qala
Verde Amabile
Azzuro provenza

Vespa 150 Alternatives

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
150vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
150vsRizta
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
150vsS1 Pro Sport
Vespa SXL 150

Vespa SXL 150

1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
150vsSXL 150
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.38 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
150vsAerox 155
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155

Yamaha NMax 155

1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs
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Vespa 150 Specifications and Features

Max Power11.42 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque11.66 Nm
Mileage40–45 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149.5 cc
Max Speed93 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 150 specs and features

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