|Engine
|149.5 cc
The 150 Tech, is listed at ₹2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 150 Tech is available in 11 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.
The 150 Tech is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.
In the 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs or the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.53 Lakhs.
The 150 Tech has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.