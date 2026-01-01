hamburger icon
150 Price Specifications
Vespa 150 Front Right View
1/19
Vespa 150 Right View
2/19
Vespa 150 Front Left View
3/19
Vespa 150 Front View
4/19
Vespa 150 Rear View
5/19
Vespa 150 Front Tyre View
6/19

Vespa 150 Tech

2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Vespa 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
150 Tech

150 Tech Prices

The 150 Tech, is listed at ₹2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

150 Tech Mileage

All variants of the 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

150 Tech Colours

The 150 Tech is available in 11 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.

150 Tech Engine and Transmission

The 150 Tech is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.

150 Tech vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs or the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.53 Lakhs.

150 Tech Specs & Features

The 150 Tech has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Vespa 150 Tech Price

150 Tech

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,374
RTO
15,469
Insurance
8,229
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,072
EMI@4,666/mo


Vespa 150 Tech Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-11, Rear :-120/70-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
93 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.42 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm
Max Torque
10.1 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Displacement
149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 valves Fl
Clutch
Self ventilating dry And Centrifugal clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived hydraulic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Vespa 150 Tech EMI
EMI4,199 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,95,364
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,95,364
Interest Amount
56,584
Payable Amount
2,51,948

Vespa 150 other Variants

150 Single Tone

₹1.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,526
RTO
11,162
Insurance
7,203
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,57,891
EMI@3,394/mo


150 Dual Tone

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,477
RTO
11,318
Insurance
7,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,035
EMI@3,440/mo


150 Officina 8

₹1.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,000
RTO
11,920
Insurance
7,717
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,637
EMI@3,625/mo


150 Qala

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,374
RTO
15,469
Insurance
8,229
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,072
EMI@4,666/mo


view all specs and features

