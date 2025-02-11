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150PriceMileageSpecifications
Vespa 150 Front Right View
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Vespa 150 Right View
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Vespa 150 Front Left View
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Vespa 150 Front View
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Vespa 150 Rear View
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Vespa 150 Front Tyre View
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Vespa 150 Tech 80th

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1.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Vespa 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
View all 150 specs and features

150 Tech 80th

150 Tech 80th Prices

The 150 Tech 80th, is listed at ₹1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

150 Tech 80th Mileage

All variants of the 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

150 Tech 80th Colours

The 150 Tech 80th is available in 11 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.

150 Tech 80th Engine and Transmission

The 150 Tech 80th is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.

150 Tech 80th vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ather Energy 450x priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.8 Lakhs or the Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.

150 Tech 80th Specs & Features

The 150 Tech 80th has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Vespa 150 Tech 80th Price

150 Tech 80th

₹1.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,440
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,99,440
EMI@4,287/mo
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Vespa 150 Tech 80th Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1140 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-11, Rear :-120/70-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
93 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.42 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm
Max Torque
10.1 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 valves Fl
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry And Centrifugal clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2
Bore
58 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived hydraulic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Vespa 150 Tech 80th EMI
EMI3,858 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,79,496
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,79,496
Interest Amount
51,988
Payable Amount
2,31,484

Vespa 150 other Variants

150 Single Tone

₹1.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,526
RTO
11,162
Insurance
7,203
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,57,891
EMI@3,394/mo
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Close

150 Dual Tone

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,477
RTO
11,318
Insurance
7,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,035
EMI@3,440/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

150 Officina 8

₹1.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,000
RTO
11,920
Insurance
7,717
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,637
EMI@3,625/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

150 Tech

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,374
RTO
15,469
Insurance
8,229
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,072
EMI@4,666/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

150 Qala

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,374
RTO
15,469
Insurance
8,229
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,072
EMI@4,666/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Vespa 150 Alternatives

Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
150vs450x
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
150vsOneS Gen 2
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.38 - 1.53 Lakhs
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150vsAerox 155
Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

1.49 Lakhs
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150vs Xoom 160

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