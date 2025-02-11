|Engine
|149.5 cc
The 150 Tech 80th, is listed at ₹1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 150 Tech 80th is available in 11 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.
The 150 Tech 80th is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.
In the 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ather Energy 450x priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.8 Lakhs or the Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.
The 150 Tech 80th has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.