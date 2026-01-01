|Engine
The 150 Single Tone, is listed at ₹1.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 150 Single Tone is available in 11 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.
The 150 Single Tone is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.
In the 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs or the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.53 Lakhs.
The 150 Single Tone has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.