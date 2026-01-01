hamburger icon
Vespa 150 Front Right View
1/19
Vespa 150 Right View
2/19
Vespa 150 Front Left View
3/19
Vespa 150 Front View
4/19
Vespa 150 Rear View
5/19
Vespa 150 Front Tyre View
6/19

Vespa 150 Qala

2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Vespa 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
View all 150 specs and features

150 Qala

150 Qala Prices

The 150 Qala, is listed at ₹2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

150 Qala Mileage

All variants of the 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

150 Qala Colours

The 150 Qala is available in 11 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.

150 Qala Engine and Transmission

The 150 Qala is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.

150 Qala vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs or the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.53 Lakhs.

150 Qala Specs & Features

The 150 Qala has Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Underseat storage and Passenger Footrest.

Vespa 150 Qala Price

150 Qala

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,374
RTO
15,469
Insurance
8,229
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,072
EMI@4,666/mo
Close

Vespa 150 Qala Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1290 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-11, Rear :-120/70-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.42 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm
Max Torque
11.66 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 Valves Fl
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side Arm Front Suspension With Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Rear Suspension With Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber With Four Position Adjustable

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vespa 150 Qala EMI
EMI4,199 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,95,364
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,95,364
Interest Amount
56,584
Payable Amount
2,51,948

Vespa 150 other Variants

150 Single Tone

₹1.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,526
RTO
11,162
Insurance
7,203
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,57,891
EMI@3,394/mo
Close

150 Dual Tone

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,477
RTO
11,318
Insurance
7,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,035
EMI@3,440/mo
View breakup

150 Officina 8

₹1.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,000
RTO
11,920
Insurance
7,717
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,637
EMI@3,625/mo
Add to Compare
150 Tech

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,374
RTO
15,469
Insurance
8,229
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,072
EMI@4,666/mo
Add to Compare
view all specs and features

