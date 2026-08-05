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YAMAHA Aerox 155

₹1.4 - 1.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.8
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Introduction

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a standout in the scooter segment, blending sporty performance with urban practicality. As a model derived from the well-respected Yamaha lineage, the Aerox 155 captures the imagination of riders seeking a blend of excitement and day-to-day usability. This maxi-scooter, which marries elegance with functionality, is ideal for both city commuting and weekend rides. Exploring its features, specifications, and impressive pricing will help you understand why the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a popular choice among scooter enthusiasts.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Price:

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced between 1.49 lakh and 1.53 lakh. There are multiple variants available under the Aerox 155 banner, catering to various preferences and budgets. The standard Aerox 155 is priced at 1,49,450, while the S variant comes at 1,52,750. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. 

When was the Yamaha Aerox 155 launched?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 made its debut in India in late September 2021, marking a significant addition to Yamaha's extensive line of scooters. With its sporty aesthetics and powerful engine, the scooter aims to carve a niche for itself in the burgeoning maxi-scooter market. Following its initial launch, Yamaha introduced newer variants and colour options, ensuring continued excitement within the model line.

How many variants and colour options of the Yamaha Aerox 155 are available?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is available in two main variants, namely standard and S Variant. Each variant showcases unique attributes, particularly in terms of styling and features. In addition to the variants, the Aerox 155 offers multiple colour options to appeal to diverse preferences. These include: Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Silver. The extensive range of choices allows riders to select a version that best fits their style while still delivering the performance they desire.

What features are available in the Yamaha Aerox 155?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is loaded with advanced features designed to enhance the riding experience. Key features include:- Smart Key System: A proximity detection keyless ignition system that simplifies start-up without needing to insert a key. - Traction Control System: This feature ensures stable acceleration by managing rear wheel traction, particularly under slippery conditions.- LED Lighting: Equipped with a full suite of LED headlights and tail lights, providing excellent visibility.- Bluetooth Connectivity: The Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect app seamlessly connects to the scooter, offering real-time data like fuel consumption and maintenance notifications.- Under-seat Storage: A generous 24.5-litre under-seat storage capacity allows riders ample room for personal belongings.- Multi-functional 5.8-inch Display: This provides crucial riding information at a glance, ensuring safety and ease of use. 

What are the engine and specifications of the Yamaha Aerox 155?

At the heart of the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a powerful 155cc Blue Core engine. This liquid-cooled powerplant includes technologies like Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) to optimise performance across various speeds. The engine specifications are impressive:- Max Power: 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm.- Peak Torque: 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm.- Transmission: Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), which ensures smooth power delivery.

What is the Yamaha Aerox 155's mileage?

Fuel efficiency is often a critical consideration among scooter buyers. The Yamaha Aerox 155 returns approximately 33 kmpl under diverse riding conditions. With a meticulous riding style and careful throttle management, riders may achieve better mileage. However, the scooter features a relatively small 5.5-litre fuel tank, meaning frequent stops for refuelling might be necessary, especially during spirited rides.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Yamaha Aerox 155?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is designed with both performance and comfort in mind. Its specifications related to dimensions include:- Ground Clearance: 145 mm, providing adequate clearance for urban environments while navigating potholes and road humps.- Kerb Weight: Approximately 126 kg, ensuring a sturdy yet manageable ride for both novice and experienced riders.- Seat Height: 790 mm, making it accessible for a broad range of riders without compromising on comfort or style.

What does the Yamaha Aerox 155 rival in its segment?

The competitive nature of the scooter market sees the Yamaha Aerox 155 going up against several key players. Rivals in its segment include: Aprilia SXR 160 and TVS NTorq 125. 

Yamaha Aerox 155 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    155 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    48.62 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    15 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    111 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.9 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    126 kg
View All Aerox 155 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha Aerox 155 Variants

Yamaha Aerox 155 price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.43 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha Aerox 155 comes in 2 variants. Yamaha Aerox 155's top variant is S.
2 Variants Available
Aerox 155 STD
₹1.4 Lakhs*
155 cc
111 kmph
Aerox 155 S
₹1.43 Lakhs*
155 cc
111 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted a letter on E20 fuel quality, citing the need for further technical validation in ongoing industry discussions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Selecting the right loan tenure for a two-wheeler impacts monthly payments, total interest, and financial stability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Yamaha Motor India has raised scooter prices due to increased costs, affecting the Fascino 125, RayZR 125, and Aerox 155.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's auto sector anticipates challenges from the escalating Middle East conflict, despite record April sales and ongoing growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
Amara Raja's 'Boss Mechanic' program engaged over 5,000 mechanics nationwide, fostering skills and recognizing top performers with awards.Read Full Story

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Yamaha Aerox 155 comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155 image
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

Maxi scooters are a new segment that has the potential to become quite popular in the future. In fact, they are becoming popular slowly. The first maxi scooter to go on sale in the Indian market was the Aerox from Yamaha. It was instantly able to grab a lot of attention and became quite popular. Recently, the brand launched a new variant that sits at the top of the lineup of the Aerox. It is called the Aerox S. We got to ride the scooter for a couple of days and we tried to find out what changes Yamaha has made to the new variant.

Yamaha has not made any cosmetic changes to the Aerox 155.
Yamaha has not made any cosmetic changes to the Aerox 155.

Up-front there is a nice looking wrap-around LED headlamp that does the job decently well, the switches feel nice and tactile. However, the usual pass switch now goes through the information of the instrument cluster. Because of this, every time the rider wants to use the pass switch, he just ends up toggling the information on the digital instrument cluster. The cluster itself can be a bit difficult to rear under direct sunlight.

Yamaha Aerox S: Is it practical?

The boot space is quite deep and can accomodate a bagpack or even a helmet
The boot space is quite deep and can accomodate a bagpack or even a helmet

Well, unlike your traditional scooter, the Aerox does not have a flat floor instead there is a huge spine that is right in the middle but there is still ample amount of space to put your feet. The seat has a stepped design so the rear occupants sit a bit higher while the rider itself keeps moving ahead because of the slippery seat. The floor space might not be there but the scooter does come with a decent-sized under-boot storage that is accessed just by pressing the button. The procedure is the same to open the fuel cap is the same, just hit a different button and the cap opens which is placed on the spine.

Yamaha Aerox S: Has the suspension improved?

The rear suspension has now been revised to give better damping.
The rear suspension has now been revised to give better damping.

The suspension was always the soaring point of the Aerox. It was the rear suspension that just felt too stiff for our Indian roads. So, many people who bought the Aerox upgraded the rear suspension. Now, Yamaha says that they have updated the suspension setup. However, now while the rear one is able to take in the bumps, it is the front one that keeps thrashing. So, this is something that one needs to consider seriously because after a while it becomes very uncomfortable.

Yamaha Aerox S: What's the new smart key?

The rider does not need to turn the key. Instead, now there is a knob that can be twisted to turn on the scooter. To open the scooter and the fuel cap, there is a button placed right beside the knob.
The rider does not need to turn the key. Instead, now there is a knob that can be twisted to turn on the scooter. To open the scooter and the fuel cap, there is a button placed right beside the knob.

The new smart key is just like the remote key that one gets with the car. The scooter can detect when the key fob is near and then the rider just needs to twist the knob to turn it on. There is a bit of a learning curve that the rider will have to go through with the system. The scooter beeps when you walk away and do not lock it. There is also a 'find my scooter' button placed on the key fob itself.

Yamaha Aerox: It's fun!

The Aerox 155 is one fun scooter to ride around town. It behaves like a motorcycle when you show it a corner. The brakes do a decent job of shedding speeds. However, it would have been nice to see a disc at the rear instead of a drum, after all, it is a sporty scooter. There is also a traction control system on offer that cuts power in case it detects traction loss at the rear wheel.

Unfortunately, the Aerox still does not come with LED turn indicators.
Unfortunately, the Aerox still does not come with LED turn indicators.

Then there is the 155 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 14.8 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm. Yes, it is the same unit that is doing duty on the Yamaha R15 but there are a few changes. The Aerox is not like any other scooter, it is seriously quick and reaches triple-digit speeds quite easily so it can cruise as well.

Yamaha Aerox: Fuel efficiency

The Aerox is still one of the best-looking scooter in the Indian marekt.
The Aerox is still one of the best-looking scooter in the Indian marekt.

The Aerox returned around 33 kmpl in various riding conditions. With a steady hand, the scooter should be able to return better fuel efficiency. However, the fuel tank of the Aerox 155 is just 5.5 litres so you will be stopping for refuel breaks often.

Yamaha Aerox: Verdict

Yes, the Aerox will not be the first choice for many people because it is not your average scooter. However, Yamaha knows that the Aerox will only cater to the enthusiasts. It has the performance, the handling and a decent boot space as well which does come in handy. The new smart key just adds a layer of convenience that few people might like. The Aerox starts at 1.48 lakh whereas the S variant costs 3,000 more. If it is a performance scooter that you are looking for then you should definitely check out the Aerox.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Images

Yamaha Aerox 155 Image 1
Yamaha Aerox 155 Image 2
Yamaha Aerox 155 Image 3
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Image 6

Yamaha Aerox 155 Colours

Yamaha Aerox 155 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Metallic Black
Silver
Racing Blue
Grey Vermillion
Metallic black

Yamaha Aerox 155 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Aerox 155vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Aerox 155vsChetak
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Aerox 155vs450S
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
Aerox 155vs450X
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
Aerox 155vsRizta
Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

1.49 Lakhs
Aerox 155vs Xoom 160

Yamaha Aerox 155 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.7Features
5Safety
4.7Design
5Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Yamaha Aerox 155 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Aerox 155 for its stylish design, strong handling, and informative digital display, but note the lack of turn-by-turn navigation as a drawback.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and extraordinary design
  • check circle iconInformative digital instrument cluster
  • check circle iconStrong and agile handling
  • check circle iconGreat grip with 14-inch wheels
  • check circle iconBluetooth connectivity

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconMissing turn-by-turn navigation
  • warning iconPrice may be higher than competitors
  • warning iconLimited storage space
  • warning iconFuel efficiency could be better
  • warning iconAvailability issues in some areas
Yamaha Aerox 155 Impressions
The digital instrument cluster is wide and packed with information?speed, RPM, fuel level, trip meter, and more. Bluetooth connectivity is a nice touch, though turn-by-turn navigation is absent.Handling is a strong point. The Aerox feels planted, confident, and agile. Whether navigating through traffic or taking curves at speed, it responds brilliantly. The 14-inch wheels and wide tyres offer great grip and stability.
By: Mohd saqlain khan (May 20, 2025)
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Yamaha aerox
Yamaha is best scooty in india its looks is great and design is extraordinary thanks for launching yamaha beautiful scooty.
By: Deepak (May 16, 2025)
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Best Instrument Cluster
The Aerox 155 comes with a fully digital LCD instrument cluster that provides all essential information, including speed, fuel level, trip meter, and more.
By: Amit Badiger (Jul 8, 2024)
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Related News

Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
Yamaha Aerox 155 S in the Iconic Racing Blue shade.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S: Take a look at 5 key features of the updated scooter
7 May 2025
Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
28 Jan 2025
The major addition to the 2024 Yamaha Aerox S is the smart key. It offers a keyless ignition to streamline the startup procedure as the rider no longer needs to insert the key and twist it.
Yamaha Aerox 155 S review: Not your average family scooter
3 Aug 2024
View all
 Yamaha Aerox 155 Related News

Yamaha Aerox 155 Specifications and Features

Max Power15 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque13.9 Nm
Charging PointOptional
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage48.62 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine155.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed111 Kmph
View all Aerox 155 specs and features

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