Introduction

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a standout in the scooter segment, blending sporty performance with urban practicality. As a model derived from the well-respected Yamaha lineage, the Aerox 155 captures the imagination of riders seeking a blend of excitement and day-to-day usability. This maxi-scooter, which marries elegance with functionality, is ideal for both city commuting and weekend rides. Exploring its features, specifications, and impressive pricing will help you understand why the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a popular choice among scooter enthusiasts.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Price:

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced between ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1.53 lakh. There are multiple variants available under the Aerox 155 banner, catering to various preferences and budgets. The standard Aerox 155 is priced at ₹1,49,450, while the S variant comes at ₹1,52,750. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Yamaha Aerox 155 launched?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 made its debut in India in late September 2021, marking a significant addition to Yamaha's extensive line of scooters. With its sporty aesthetics and powerful engine, the scooter aims to carve a niche for itself in the burgeoning maxi-scooter market. Following its initial launch, Yamaha introduced newer variants and colour options, ensuring continued excitement within the model line.

How many variants and colour options of the Yamaha Aerox 155 are available?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is available in two main variants, namely standard and S Variant. Each variant showcases unique attributes, particularly in terms of styling and features. In addition to the variants, the Aerox 155 offers multiple colour options to appeal to diverse preferences. These include: Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Silver. The extensive range of choices allows riders to select a version that best fits their style while still delivering the performance they desire.

What features are available in the Yamaha Aerox 155?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is loaded with advanced features designed to enhance the riding experience. Key features include:- Smart Key System: A proximity detection keyless ignition system that simplifies start-up without needing to insert a key. - Traction Control System: This feature ensures stable acceleration by managing rear wheel traction, particularly under slippery conditions.- LED Lighting: Equipped with a full suite of LED headlights and tail lights, providing excellent visibility.- Bluetooth Connectivity: The Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect app seamlessly connects to the scooter, offering real-time data like fuel consumption and maintenance notifications.- Under-seat Storage: A generous 24.5-litre under-seat storage capacity allows riders ample room for personal belongings.- Multi-functional 5.8-inch Display: This provides crucial riding information at a glance, ensuring safety and ease of use.

What are the engine and specifications of the Yamaha Aerox 155?

At the heart of the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a powerful 155cc Blue Core engine. This liquid-cooled powerplant includes technologies like Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) to optimise performance across various speeds. The engine specifications are impressive:- Max Power: 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm.- Peak Torque: 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm.- Transmission: Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), which ensures smooth power delivery.

What is the Yamaha Aerox 155's mileage?

Fuel efficiency is often a critical consideration among scooter buyers. The Yamaha Aerox 155 returns approximately 33 kmpl under diverse riding conditions. With a meticulous riding style and careful throttle management, riders may achieve better mileage. However, the scooter features a relatively small 5.5-litre fuel tank, meaning frequent stops for refuelling might be necessary, especially during spirited rides.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Yamaha Aerox 155?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is designed with both performance and comfort in mind. Its specifications related to dimensions include:- Ground Clearance: 145 mm, providing adequate clearance for urban environments while navigating potholes and road humps.- Kerb Weight: Approximately 126 kg, ensuring a sturdy yet manageable ride for both novice and experienced riders.- Seat Height: 790 mm, making it accessible for a broad range of riders without compromising on comfort or style.

What does the Yamaha Aerox 155 rival in its segment?

The competitive nature of the scooter market sees the Yamaha Aerox 155 going up against several key players. Rivals in its segment include: Aprilia SXR 160 and TVS NTorq 125.