Yamaha Aerox 155 Key Specs
- Engine155 cc
- Mileage48.62 kmpl
- Power15 ps
- Speed111 kmph
- Max Torque13.9 Nm
- Kerb Weight126 kg
The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a standout in the scooter segment, blending sporty performance with urban practicality. As a model derived from the well-respected Yamaha lineage, the Aerox 155 captures the imagination of riders seeking a blend of excitement and day-to-day usability. This maxi-scooter, which marries elegance with functionality, is ideal for both city commuting and weekend rides. Exploring its features, specifications, and impressive pricing will help you understand why the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a popular choice among scooter enthusiasts.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced between ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1.53 lakh. There are multiple variants available under the Aerox 155 banner, catering to various preferences and budgets. The standard Aerox 155 is priced at ₹1,49,450, while the S variant comes at ₹1,52,750. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 made its debut in India in late September 2021, marking a significant addition to Yamaha's extensive line of scooters. With its sporty aesthetics and powerful engine, the scooter aims to carve a niche for itself in the burgeoning maxi-scooter market. Following its initial launch, Yamaha introduced newer variants and colour options, ensuring continued excitement within the model line.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 is available in two main variants, namely standard and S Variant. Each variant showcases unique attributes, particularly in terms of styling and features. In addition to the variants, the Aerox 155 offers multiple colour options to appeal to diverse preferences. These include: Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Silver. The extensive range of choices allows riders to select a version that best fits their style while still delivering the performance they desire.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 is loaded with advanced features designed to enhance the riding experience. Key features include:- Smart Key System: A proximity detection keyless ignition system that simplifies start-up without needing to insert a key. - Traction Control System: This feature ensures stable acceleration by managing rear wheel traction, particularly under slippery conditions.- LED Lighting: Equipped with a full suite of LED headlights and tail lights, providing excellent visibility.- Bluetooth Connectivity: The Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect app seamlessly connects to the scooter, offering real-time data like fuel consumption and maintenance notifications.- Under-seat Storage: A generous 24.5-litre under-seat storage capacity allows riders ample room for personal belongings.- Multi-functional 5.8-inch Display: This provides crucial riding information at a glance, ensuring safety and ease of use.
At the heart of the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a powerful 155cc Blue Core engine. This liquid-cooled powerplant includes technologies like Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) to optimise performance across various speeds. The engine specifications are impressive:- Max Power: 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm.- Peak Torque: 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm.- Transmission: Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), which ensures smooth power delivery.
Fuel efficiency is often a critical consideration among scooter buyers. The Yamaha Aerox 155 returns approximately 33 kmpl under diverse riding conditions. With a meticulous riding style and careful throttle management, riders may achieve better mileage. However, the scooter features a relatively small 5.5-litre fuel tank, meaning frequent stops for refuelling might be necessary, especially during spirited rides.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 is designed with both performance and comfort in mind. Its specifications related to dimensions include:- Ground Clearance: 145 mm, providing adequate clearance for urban environments while navigating potholes and road humps.- Kerb Weight: Approximately 126 kg, ensuring a sturdy yet manageable ride for both novice and experienced riders.- Seat Height: 790 mm, making it accessible for a broad range of riders without compromising on comfort or style.
The competitive nature of the scooter market sees the Yamaha Aerox 155 going up against several key players. Rivals in its segment include: Aprilia SXR 160 and TVS NTorq 125.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|15 PS
|13.9 Nm
|Scooters
|126 kg
|1980 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Aerox 155VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Aerox 155VSChetak
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|-
|-
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Aerox 155VS450S
|Ather Energy 450X
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|108 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Aerox 155VS450X
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|1850 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Aerox 155VSRizta
Maxi scooters are a new segment that has the potential to become quite popular in the future. In fact, they are becoming popular slowly. The first maxi scooter to go on sale in the Indian market was the Aerox from Yamaha. It was instantly able to grab a lot of attention and became quite popular. Recently, the brand launched a new variant that sits at the top of the lineup of the Aerox. It is called the Aerox S. We got to ride the scooter for a couple of days and we tried to find out what changes Yamaha has made to the new variant.
Up-front there is a nice looking wrap-around LED headlamp that does the job decently well, the switches feel nice and tactile. However, the usual pass switch now goes through the information of the instrument cluster. Because of this, every time the rider wants to use the pass switch, he just ends up toggling the information on the digital instrument cluster. The cluster itself can be a bit difficult to rear under direct sunlight.
Well, unlike your traditional scooter, the Aerox does not have a flat floor instead there is a huge spine that is right in the middle but there is still ample amount of space to put your feet. The seat has a stepped design so the rear occupants sit a bit higher while the rider itself keeps moving ahead because of the slippery seat. The floor space might not be there but the scooter does come with a decent-sized under-boot storage that is accessed just by pressing the button. The procedure is the same to open the fuel cap is the same, just hit a different button and the cap opens which is placed on the spine.
The suspension was always the soaring point of the Aerox. It was the rear suspension that just felt too stiff for our Indian roads. So, many people who bought the Aerox upgraded the rear suspension. Now, Yamaha says that they have updated the suspension setup. However, now while the rear one is able to take in the bumps, it is the front one that keeps thrashing. So, this is something that one needs to consider seriously because after a while it becomes very uncomfortable.
The new smart key is just like the remote key that one gets with the car. The scooter can detect when the key fob is near and then the rider just needs to twist the knob to turn it on. There is a bit of a learning curve that the rider will have to go through with the system. The scooter beeps when you walk away and do not lock it. There is also a 'find my scooter' button placed on the key fob itself.
The Aerox 155 is one fun scooter to ride around town. It behaves like a motorcycle when you show it a corner. The brakes do a decent job of shedding speeds. However, it would have been nice to see a disc at the rear instead of a drum, after all, it is a sporty scooter. There is also a traction control system on offer that cuts power in case it detects traction loss at the rear wheel.
Then there is the 155 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 14.8 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm. Yes, it is the same unit that is doing duty on the Yamaha R15 but there are a few changes. The Aerox is not like any other scooter, it is seriously quick and reaches triple-digit speeds quite easily so it can cruise as well.
The Aerox returned around 33 kmpl in various riding conditions. With a steady hand, the scooter should be able to return better fuel efficiency. However, the fuel tank of the Aerox 155 is just 5.5 litres so you will be stopping for refuel breaks often.
Yes, the Aerox will not be the first choice for many people because it is not your average scooter. However, Yamaha knows that the Aerox will only cater to the enthusiasts. It has the performance, the handling and a decent boot space as well which does come in handy. The new smart key just adds a layer of convenience that few people might like. The Aerox starts at ₹1.48 lakh whereas the S variant costs ₹3,000 more. If it is a performance scooter that you are looking for then you should definitely check out the Aerox.
Yamaha Aerox 155 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Aerox 155 for its stylish design, strong handling, and informative digital display, but note the lack of turn-by-turn navigation as a drawback.
|Max Power
|15 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|13.9 Nm
|Charging Point
|Optional
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|48.62 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|155.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|111 Kmph
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