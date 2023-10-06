Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh

After launching the MotoGP Editions of the YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0 and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Yamaha has launched the MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155. It is priced at ₹1,48,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and Yamaha says that the MotoGP Edition will be offered in limited numbers. Apart from the MotoGP Edition, the Aerox 155 is offered in four colours - Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver.

The standard version of the Aerox 155 is priced at ₹1,44,800 ex-showroom. Yamaha says that the model is now equipped with a Class D headlamp which should offer better distribution of light and visibility while riding at night. There is also traction control which cuts off power when it detects the rear wheel slipping.

Powering the Aerox 155 is a 155 cc Blue Core liquid-cooled engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that is mated to a CVT automatic transmission. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the YZF-R15M and MT-15 V2.0. However, it has been retuned to suit the characteristics of the scooter. In Aerox 155, the engine produces 14.79 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine can run on E20 fuel and the scooter has an on-board diagnostics system.

Earlier, the manufacturer introduced the MotoGP Editions of the YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0 and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid. They are priced at ₹1.97 lakh, ₹1.73 lakh and ₹92,330 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Yamaha is currently preparing to launch the new R3 and MT-03 motorcycles in the Indian market. The manufacturer showcased both motorcycles at MotoGP Bharat and will launch the motorcycles in December. While the Yamaha R3 comes as a fully-faired sportbike, the MT-03 comes as its naked streetfighter sibling.

