Yamaha R3 and MT-03 showcased at MotoGP Bharat, launch in December 2023

Yamaha has taken the ongoing MotoGP Bharat as an opportunity to showcase its new R3 and MT-03 motorcycles ahead of their scheduled launch in December 2023. The Japanese two-wheeler brand showcased both the sub-400cc offerings in the brand's signature Racing Blue colour at the motorsports event. While the Yamaha R3 comes as a fully faired sportsbike, the MT-03 comes as its naked streetfighter sibling.

Both the Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come mimicking their larger supersport and naked streetfighter siblings. The new Yamaha R3 comes taking design influence from bigger supersport models in the company's lineup, including the R7 and R1. The fully-faired bike looks aggressive thanks to the low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. Also, the Yamaha MT-03 that comes as the R3's naked version carries some styling cues taken from bigger models like MT-07 and MT-09. It sports a twin-LED headlamp, a chunky apron and an overall aggressive stance.

Also Read : Yamaha confirms premium motorcycles for India, to be sold via Blue Square showrooms

Watch: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review

Both the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 come as two highly anticipated motorcycles from the two-wheeler major. Yamaha claims that both bikes come promising redefined performance and style in their respective categories, along with cutting-edge features and design elements. Both the upcoming Yamaha R3 and MT-03 come equipped with KYB upside-down front forks with 130 mm travel, a rear monoshock with 125 mm travel, 298 mm front disc brakes and 220 mm rear disc brakes paired with dual-channel ABS. Also, both motorcycles share design elements and features such as dual LED headlamps, LED indicators, LED taillamps, LCD instrument clusters etc.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Yamaha MT-07 ₹ 7.50 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Honda CB500X ₹ 6.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Benelli 600RR ₹ 6.50 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Kawasaki Versys 650 ₹ 6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Benelli TNT 600 ₹ 6.20 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO ₹ 6.89 - 7.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

On the mechanical front too, both the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are closely related to each other. Powering both the sporty motorcycles is the same 321 c twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The engine is capable of churning out 41.4 bhp peak power and 29.6 Nm maximum torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Upon launch, the Yamaha R3 will compete against rivals like TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 RR, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and KTM RC 390. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-03 will lock horns with competitors such as TVS Apache RTR 310 R, BMW G 310 R and KTM 390 Duke.

First Published Date: