Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared

Scooters have become quite popular in India because of the ease and convenience they offer. However, enthusiasts do not prefer scooters because they are oriented more towards daily commuting which means they do lack power. However, that is not the case anymore some manufacturers have started launching ‘maxi-scooters’ which are usually performance-oriented scooters. Such scooters come with a relatively powerful engine with bigger proportions so a person can also cruise on them comfortably. Two of the most popular maxi-scooters in India are Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160. Here are how both of them compete against each other.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs

In terms of power output, Aerox 155 is the clear winner despite coming with a 155 cc engine as compared to the 160 cc engine found on the Aprilia's SXR 160.

This is because the 155 cc unit on Yamaha is liquid-cooled because of which the Aerox is the most powerful mass-market scooter in India. It produces 14.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It also comes with VVA or Variable Valve Actuation. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Yamaha R15 but it has been retuned to suit the characteristics of the Aerox.

The SXR 160 comes with a 160 cc engine that produces 10.7 bhp of max power at 7,100 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Looks

The Yamaha Aerox has sharp creases and angles that make it look very sporty. The design definitely stands out on the road, it does remind of the R15. Just like some other Yamaha products, the Aerox is also available with a Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP paint scheme. The under-bone chassis on the Aerox means that there is no traditional floorboard instead there is a spine.

On the other hand, the SXR 160 looks clean and elegant without any necessary lines. It also has a more 'max-scooter' like the front but some of the angles might look a bit awkward to some people.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Hardware

The wheels on the SXR 160 measure 12-inches and they use 120/70 section tyres. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and an adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

When compared, the Aerox is using 14-inch alloy wheels with 140/70 tyres at the rear and 110/80 at the front. Braking duties are done by a 230 mm disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear. Yamaha is using telescopic forks in the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Features

Both the scooters come equipped with ABS, LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. On the Aerox, the fuel tank is placed right in front of the rider but it is smaller than the one found on the Aprilia. Having said that, to access Aprilia's fuel tank the rider needs to get off the scooter as the fuel tank is placed underneath the seat. Not having a spine means that the SXR 160 has more leg room for the rider. The Aerox does come with a side stand engine cut-off and automatic start/stop system.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Price

Aprilia SXR 160 is priced at ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 costs ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). So, the Aerox is less expensive but it does miss out on practicality. Having said that, it is probably the best scooter that an enthusiast can buy right now.

