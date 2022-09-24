Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India at ₹1.41 lakh

In August 2022, India Yamaha Motor unveiled the new MotoGP edition of their products. Now, the manufacturer has launched the Aerox 155's MotoGP edition at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). It is ₹2,000 more expensive than the standard version of the Aerox 155. The MotoGP edition is inspired by Yamaha’s Monster Energy MotoGP M1 motorcycles. The changes to the Aerox 155 MotoGP edition are only cosmetic.

The scooter is finished in an all-black theme with blue and green highlights. There are Monster Energy decals on the front mudguard, side panels, rear panels, visor and front apron. The rest of the scooter is identical to the standard version. Now, the Aerox 155 is available in four colours. There is Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Monster Energy MotoGP Edition.

Mechanically, also it stays the same. So, there is a 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is derived from R15. It produces 14.79 bhp of max power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Aerox 155 uses 14-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. The front tyre measures 110/80 whereas the rear one measures 140/70. Braking duties are done by a 230 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. There is also a single-channel Anti-lock braking system on the front brake.

The frame is suspended by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. In terms of features, the Aerox 155 comes with an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, an LED tail lamp, a front pocket, a USB socket for charging mobile devices, 24.5-litres of boot space, a multi-function key switch, side stand cut off and an external fuel lid.

There are also accessories on offer such as body cover, LED flasher, seat cover, knuckle guards, seat cover, sports screen smoke and visor trim carbon.

First Published Date: