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TVS iQube vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 TVS iQube or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
iQube vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iqube Aerox 155
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range74-212 km/charge-
Mileage-48.62 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS iQube Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Model Name
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Length
1805 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg126 kg
Height
1140 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
30 L24.5 L
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s3.30s
Range
94 km220 Km
Max Speed
77 kmph111 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
3 KW-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Power
4.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesNo
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
30 L24.5 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesOptional
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,0381,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,4221,40,320
RTO
011,225
Insurance
5,61611,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5153,494
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
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Latest Videos

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