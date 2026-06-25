In 2026 TVS iQube or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
iQube vs Aerox 155 Comparison